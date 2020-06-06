Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bye Felicia’: Sheriff says Buffalo cops resigning from emergency unit should be booted from the force

Published

2 hours ago

on

On MSNBC Saturday, Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal laid into the Buffalo police officers who resigned from the emergency unit, allegedly to protest the disciplinary action against two cops who shoved an elderly man to the ground.

“As far as those officers resigning out of protest, I would say to that, Bye Felicia, because they should go,” said Bilal. “Because if they didn’t see anything wrong with that, then they shouldn’t have been on the force from the beginning. We are not run by a Gestapo type of community. This has been going on for decades. So at this point now, we should be fighting for those who want to be on this job to treat people fairly and for those who don’t, say bye. Get them out of here, those of us who want to do this job right want them gone anyway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m black first, I’m a human being, and when law enforcement treat people in that manner, they should be gone, and I’m saying this to all of them,” she continued. “This is not new, what’s been going on. We now got videos, and they say don’t believe your lying eyes to some of the videos, and so now we got a nationwide protest. Protest is in our DNA. We had to protest to get here where we are today. We need to keep protesting until we have equality and fair treatment under the law, like our Constitution says it’s supposed to be. So let them boys, Bye Felicia, let them go.”

Officers now dispute that the resignations were a protest against the department’s investigation.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s lurch toward fascism is backfiring spectacularly

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

During the 2016 campaign, as Donald Trump railed against "Mexican rapists" and other "criminal aliens," pollsters found that the share of Americans who said that immigrants worked hard and made a positive contribution to our society increased significantly, and noticed a similar decline in the share who said they take citizens' jobs and burden our social safety net. After Trump was elected and began pursuing his Muslim ban, the share of respondents who held a positive view of Islam also increased pretty dramatically. I'm not aware of any polling of the general public about transgender troops serving in the military before Trump decided to discharge them, but Gallup found that 71 percent of respondents opposed his position after he did.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge blocking release of Jeffrey Epstein records has ties to officials linked to Epstein: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

On Saturday, the Miami Herald reported that a judge who blocked the release of grand jury material in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse case has ties to three officials with a vested interest in the outcome of the lawsuits surrounding the scandal.

"Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges," wrote Julie Brown, a reporter who has extensively covered the Epstein case.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Buffalo cops and firefighters cheer officers charged with assault as they leave the courthouse

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

According to a report from both CNN and MSNBC, the two Buffalo police officers who were charged with second-degree assault after shoving a 75-year-old anti-police brutality protester to the ground where he sustained head injuries were greeted with applause after they were arraigned on Saturday morning.

MSNBC's Alex Witt noted that both officers were released without having to post bail.

According to ABC News, "Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault during their video arraignments on Saturday and were released on their own recognizance. They both entered no guilty pleas and are expected back in court on July 20."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image