California man cut himself and then concocted a story about being attacked by Black men: police

A California man has been released from custody Saturday after he cut himself and then lied about being attacked by two black men, the Daily Press reports.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Davis of Hesperia faces at least one count of making a false police report of a crime. Davis’s actions are being considered a hate crime.

Davis initially told police he was driving on a road “when two vehicles boxed in his car, forcing him off the highway.”

“Davis alleged two black males wearing masks confronted him, vandalized his vehicle, and slashed him with razor blade knives while yelling racial slurs,” the Sheriff’s department said.

But after detectives looked into Davis’s claims, they determined the very next day that he was lying.

“Davis had concocted the entire incident for personal reasons, damaging his own vehicle, and caused the injuries upon his own person,” Sheriff’s officials said.