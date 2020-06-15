‘Call out the troops’: Trump demands military action against Seattle protesters
President Donald Trump demanded Washington Gov. Jay Inslee call out the National Guard to stop protests against police violence in Seattle.
Trump’s comments were reported by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.
President Trump at White House says mayor of Seattle doesn’t know she’s alive, calls governor of Washington a “stiff”, says if they don’t do the job we’ll do the job. He says there’s no timeline for federal action, calls the protestors there very violent people. pic.twitter.com/T4iurWb56J
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 15, 2020
Trump says the governor of Washington has to call out the national guard, says we’re all set to go pic.twitter.com/aeMyWqdYtH
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 15, 2020
Trump has repeatedly complained about Seattle protesters.
Does anyone notice how little the Radical Left takeover of Seattle is being discussed in the Fake News Media. That is very much on purpose because they know how badly this weakness & ineptitude play politically. The Mayor & Governor should be ashamed of themselves. Easily fixed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020
Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020
Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020