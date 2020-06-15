Quantcast
‘Call out the troops’: Trump demands military action against Seattle protesters

45 mins ago

President Donald Trump demanded Washington Gov. Jay Inslee call out the National Guard to stop protests against police violence in Seattle.

Trump’s comments were reported by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.

Trump has repeatedly complained about Seattle protesters.

Trump says he has ‘never had an empty seat’ at his rallies — but photos show otherwise

12 mins ago

June 15, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated a debunked claim about attendance as his campaign rallies.

"We've never had an empty seat," Trump claimed.

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, that claim is false.

"We've never had an empty seat," said Trump, who has had empty seats at multiple events.

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2020

Trump’s defensive tweet about his health convinced The Washington Post to cover the issue: report

18 mins ago

June 15, 2020

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker revealed Monday that their paper had no intention of writing about President Donald Trump's trouble descending a ramp and drinking a glass of water with one hand. It was only after Trump freaked out on Twitter and posted about it that the Post wrote it up.

Speaking on MSNBC's "Deadline White House," host Nicolle Wallace noted that a time of such political upheaval the president was far more concerned about being mocked online than about police killing an unarmed Black man in Atlanta the night before.

Trump buried in mockery for his claim about COVID testing: ‘This is SNL material’

40 mins ago

June 15, 2020

On Monday, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest to reporters that the United States would cease to have cases of COVID-19 if testing stopped.

Trump's suggestion drew immediate mockery from commenters on social media.

I smashed the gas meter on my car’s dashboard so I’d never run out of gas again. https://t.co/UlPO6e2cRa

— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 15, 2020

