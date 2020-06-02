Can we use this tax break to buy a rental property in Florida?
Q. We own three rental properties here in New Jersey that are being deprecated accordingly. We are thinking about purchasing a place in Florida, keeping our primary home in New Jersey for now. What do we need to do to set up a 1031 exchange with one or more of these properties depending on what we find.— Thinking about itA. We’re glad you asked because Section 1031 exchanges can be complex and nuanced.Named for its IRS code, a 1031 exchange is basically a swap of one investment property for another in which you’re allowed to defer capital gains taxes.You can exchange the multiple investment pr…
CNN
1960s segregationist George Wallace would ‘smile’ at seeing Trump teargas protesters for a photo op: CNN’s Bakari Sellers
CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers said on Tuesday that watching President Donald Trump teargas a group of peaceful protesters so that he could have a photo opportunity reminded him of something he'd see segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace do.
"Yesterday, the president of the United States used teargas, he used the military against peaceful protesters," Sellers said. "The the only thing I could think of is George Wallace is looking over him with a smile."
Sellers then said he was "thoroughly pissed off" at conservative evangelicals who are remaining silent even as Trump continues to pour gasoline on the fire of racism while wrapping himself in the flag and the cross.
Breaking Banner
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano rips Trump for tweeting while America burns
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted President Donald Trump's failure of leadership after nationwide protests have erupted over the police killing of George Floyd.
Napolitano was outraged by the president calling on governors to "dominate" protesters, and he ripped Trump's inflammatory tweets, reported the Huffington Post.
“These words make things worse, they don’t lighten the tension -- they exacerbate it,” Napolitano told Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.”
Breaking Banner
Congress can rein in Trump’s power by amending one single law
By Kathryn Kovacs Presidential power in the United States has gotten out of hand. It’s not just one outrageous president; the presidency itself has burst free of its shackles and threatens to overrun our democracy. But Congress can restore balance by amending a single federal law.The problem isn’t the Constitution. The men who wrote the U.S. Constitution didn’t anticipate COVID-19, for example. Later Congress drafted the laws that give the president the unilateral power to keep meat-packing plants open, close the nation’s borders, and redirect billions of federal dollars. The president’s many ... (more…)