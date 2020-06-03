‘Cannot unsee’: Lindsey Graham’s new Trump-like hair color overshadows Rosenstein hearing

The Internet cried out in laughter on Wednesday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) showed up at a Judiciary Committee hearing with a new hair color.

“OH MY GOD. Lindsay dyed his hair to look like Trump,” Rick Wilson wrote at the top of the hearing. “CANNOT UNSEE.”

Although the hearing intended to focus on Rod Rosenstein and the investigation into Russia’s election interference, commenters on the Internet were fixated on the chairman’s hair.

Take a look at the photos and read some of the remarks below.

OH MY GOD. Lindsay dyed his hair to look like Trump. CANNOT UNSEE. pic.twitter.com/M1g7a4wEiY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 3, 2020

Prob hair that got pulled off Trump while @LindseyGrahamSC was trying to get his head out of Trump’s ass. — Sahil Desai (@SahilCDesaiTGDN) June 3, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

@LindseyGrahamSC who’s coloring your hair? So pretty — DK (@DeKay66) June 3, 2020

I know we have A LOT going on right now, but I do feel it’s important to point out that Lindsey Graham dyed his hair blonde Have a blessed day ✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/gwG6ThPrU4 — Albert MacGloan ➐ (@AlbertMacGloan) June 3, 2020

.@LindseyGrahamSC cares far more about one bad FISA warrant than the Russian attack on the 2016 election (which was mounted to help Trump). What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/ynYqwHko4n — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 3, 2020

The same woman who cut Ted Cruz's hair like a mullet dyed Lindsey Graham's hair. — I am who I am. (@livelife1964) June 3, 2020

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "We're going to look backward so that we can move forward. We're going to hold people accountable. If you don't like Trump, fine. But this is not about liking Trump or not liking Trump. This is about us as a nation." Full video: https://t.co/FE3r2HW8iB pic.twitter.com/L63RlPoAIC — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2020

Oh you dyed your hair – like your daddy pic.twitter.com/sINzFOtG66 — FF-token (@FFtoken1) June 3, 2020

I second the horror… Let's send #LeningradLindsey back to Mother Russia with his pretty new hair.@LindseyGrahamSC to his hair stylist: "Karen, I need to look more like #BunkerBoy.. Can you color my hair Trump yellow(bellied)? https://t.co/gaovakJhye — NoMoreConspiracies🆘 (@Mistmi01) June 3, 2020

@LindseyGrahamSC did you and @realDonaldTrump do each other’s hair? WAIT….. You were told to die your hair by your boss!! #HAHAHAHHAHAHA https://t.co/1751R6vp2q — Chuck Fowler (@CFowler1000) June 3, 2020

Show. Trump calls Putin. Gets orders. Trump calls @LindseyGrahamSC. Shares Putin's order along with the color code for Trump's hair dye. — Rick Wilson (@rawilson59) June 3, 2020

Why is Lindsey starting to remind me of Liberace’s boyfriend? It’s the new hair isn’t it? — Matt McDonald (@MattMcD73495016) June 3, 2020

Lovely hair color. Are your matching with trump's hair do now?😂🙄 — Winter Storm (@AShoutOutfromMN) June 3, 2020

When did @LindseyGrahamSC start dyeing his hair to look like Trump’s? He looks ridiculous 😂😂😂😂 — Pamela Herman (@pshnyc601) June 3, 2020

Trumps pubic hair dye must not have fully dried before @LindseyGrahamSC went in for his daily praising. — Matthew Wood (@mwood4494) June 3, 2020

@LindseyGrahamSC Did you dye your hair to show your loyalty to a man that teargassed his own citizens to hold up a bible? It looks like shit. Denise — Constance Graham (@wilsongraham123) June 3, 2020

“Just for Assholes” hair dye. — Annie (@anniemused) June 3, 2020

@LindseyGrahamSC is that the color your hair turns into after you take your head out of Trump's ass just long enough to catch a breath before inserting it again? #LeningradLindsey #VoteLindseyGrahamOut https://t.co/CBDznW8nMj — Fatty Bolger (@HappyKewlGuy) June 3, 2020

Lindsey Graham putting on a dog-and-pony show with his freshly dyed Trump-colored hair, while the street outside is burning? I'll pass, thanks. Enjoy your Putin-generated conspiracy theory, though. — Josh K (@JoshKatz9) June 3, 2020

Went and had his hair did… during a pandemic — Kathy Schrader (@KathySchrader3) June 3, 2020

Lindsey Graham (at hearing by Senate Judiciary Committee this morning) has colored his hair Trump. pic.twitter.com/05mWpDdMDQ — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 3, 2020

If Lindsey Graham is indicted and goes to prison they won't let you color your hair. — Ronni (@Ronni03414325) June 3, 2020

.@LindseyGrahamSC is going all "Single White Female" for trump now with that hair! — Jay O'Brien (@Jay_OBrien) June 3, 2020

@LindseyGrahamSC you dyed your hair to look like your master. What a weak, feckless, immoral tool you are. You broken bleached blond. #lindslovesdonnie — kayottick (@kayottick) June 3, 2020

Did Lindsey Graham change his hair to look like Asshat? OMG…can’t look away — Peggi Lowski (@P_lowski) June 3, 2020