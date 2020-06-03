Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Cannot unsee’: Lindsey Graham’s new Trump-like hair color overshadows Rosenstein hearing

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Internet cried out in laughter on Wednesday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) showed up at a Judiciary Committee hearing with a new hair color.

“OH MY GOD. Lindsay dyed his hair to look like Trump,” Rick Wilson wrote at the top of the hearing. “CANNOT UNSEE.”

Although the hearing intended to focus on Rod Rosenstein and the investigation into Russia’s election interference, commenters on the Internet were fixated on the chairman’s hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the photos and read some of the remarks below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Cannot unsee’: Lindsey Graham’s new Trump-like hair color overshadows Rosenstein hearing

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

The Internet cried out in laughter on Wednesday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) showed up at a Judiciary Committee hearing with a new hair color.

"OH MY GOD. Lindsay dyed his hair to look like Trump," Rick Wilson wrote at the top of the hearing. "CANNOT UNSEE."

Although the hearing intended to focus on Rod Rosenstein and the investigation into Russia's election interference, commenters on the Internet were fixated on the chairman's hair.

Take a look at the photos and read some of the remarks below.

OH MY GOD. Lindsay dyed his hair to look like Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slams religious leaders who criticized his church photo-op

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump declared on Fox News Radio religious leaders who criticized his visit to St. John's Episcopal Church to be members of the "opposition party."

The president has drawn widespread criticism for his visit to the vandalized church, which came after the U.S. Park Service and National Guard troops used chemical irritants to clear peaceful protesters from the area.

"Most religious leaders loved it," Trump told Fox host Brian Kilmeade. "I heard Franklin Graham this morning thought it was great. I heard many other people think it was great, and it's only the other side that didn't like it, the opposing -- the opposition party, as the expression goes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why your coronavirus stimulus payment was smaller than you expected

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Wondering why you didn’t get the full $1,200 stimulus payment you heard about?

If you earned more than $75,000 last year, or earned more than $150,000 as a married couple, your check was reduced according to a formula in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Individuals with adjusted gross incomes less than $75,000 were eligible for $1,200 in benefits, along with married couples with adjusted gross incomes below $150,000.

The amounts decreased $5 for every $100 of income above the $75,000/$150,000 line. Those earning more than $99,000 ($198,000 for married couples) received nothing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image