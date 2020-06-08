Car drives through police barricade and into Seattle protests — driver flashes his gun and shoots a man

A car barreled through a police barricade Sunday evening and into a crowd of Seattle, Washington protesters, the driver then flashed his gun and appears to have shot a man.

“He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun,” said Chase Burns, who filmed the incident. “They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

In the video, the man can be seen running up to the car and trying to stop the driver from hitting anyone then falls over. A white man in a black hoodie and ball cap gets out of the car and waves the gun around.

Here's is more complete footage of what happened in Seattle, with the car speeding in, an apparent shooting, and the man getting out with a gun.pic.twitter.com/PnDbHwYy28 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I catch him and I punch him in the face…My whole thing was to protect those people down there,” the victim of Seattle protest shooting said.

“A young man shot on 11th and Pine, Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics, I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene,” tweeted Alex Garland.

Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene. pic.twitter.com/g9Ism58YkF — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and gave information about the man’s condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

11th Ave. and Pine St: Patient is an approx. 27-year-old male who is in stable condition. Transported to Harborview via SFD medics. REMINDER: if you are in a crowd and need medical assistance, walk to the perimeter of the crowd if you can and call 911 or find a first responder. https://t.co/uvihubuQFt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 8, 2020

SPD reported that the shooter was apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect in custody, gun recovered after man drove vehicle into crowd at 11th and Pine. Seattle Fire transported victim to hospital. Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims. Will provide updates when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

The story is still developing and Raw Story will bring you information as it becomes available…