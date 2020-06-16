Caught on video: Black child playing basketball alone hides in fear when he sees police drive by

A black child was caught on video hiding in fear at the sight of a police car driving by.

The video was posted on Twitter this week by an account called BlackCultureEntertainment.

Video shows the boy, who appears to be younger than 15, dribbling a basketball alone in a driveway.

The boy apparently spots a police cruiser and quickly ducks behind a parked vehicle until the officer drives by.

Watch the video below, which was credited to the Instagram account lacetight.

The FEAR our kids are living in😪😓💔 pic.twitter.com/DhwQk56RKx — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) June 16, 2020

Many commenters on Twitter said that the video felt all too familiar. Read some of the tweets below.

All I can think about is Tamir Rice he only 12 yrs old 💔 shit hurts mane — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) June 16, 2020

I get nervous when i cop passes by when i walk my dog, even at work when cops come to deal with annoying ass customers they look at me and i just put wave hi and they move on, like honestly ik not all cops are bad but still i cant get over this bad feeling towards them — Jordan Evans (@Jordanevans_97) June 16, 2020

I don’t believe you can’t see that that child is not exhibiting hate. That child is exhibiting fear. Unfortunately that fear is completely warranted. And if you’re honest you know that too. But you’re not honest. — skinnydog (@vitoskinnydog) June 16, 2020

We grew up thinking it was normal.. not realizing this irrational fear comes from experience — Fat Belly Bella ✨ (@SueDee_Love) June 16, 2020

Very sad. — Simona (@MsSimona76) June 16, 2020

A kid should neverrrrrrr feel this way 😔 — kali💛 (@LasMc23) June 16, 2020