Caught on video: Black child playing basketball alone hides in fear when he sees police drive by

Published

1 min ago

on

A black child was caught on video hiding in fear at the sight of a police car driving by.

The video was posted on Twitter this week by an account called BlackCultureEntertainment.

Video shows the boy, who appears to be younger than 15, dribbling a basketball alone in a driveway.

The boy apparently spots a police cruiser and quickly ducks behind a parked vehicle until the officer drives by.

Watch the video below, which was credited to the Instagram account lacetight.

Many commenters on Twitter said that the video felt all too familiar. Read some of the tweets below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Activism

Continue Reading

Activism

Rayshard Brooks’ family abruptly ends press conference in tears: ‘We didn’t say we love you enough’

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

At a press conference on Monday, the family of Rayshard Brooks expressed their devastation following his killing by an Atlanta police officer.

"I didn't come here to talk to the media, I came to love on my people," Brooks' cousin told reporters. "But if you ask how this young black man was, look at your children when you see them laugh -- that innocence, that joy, that pureness of soul -- and you had a glimpse of what we lost, you'll have a glimpse of what it feels like."

"Because tomorrow we're going to have to deal with it again," he continued. "We're going to have to bury him, we're going to have to say, 'We'll miss you,' and if we didn't say we love you enough, we've got to apologize to him for not telling him that we loved him that much."

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Man faces charges for driving into at least a dozen protesters in Memphis

Published

2 days ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

A man who was seen driving his truck into a group of protesters in Memphis is facing multiple charges.

Memphis Police told WREG that 56-year-old William Day was spotted on Saturday driving through the Overton Square intersection while it was being blocked by a group of protesters, who were demonstrating against alleged racial discrimination by a local business.

At least a dozen protesters were reportedly touched by the truck. There were no reports of injuries.

Continue Reading
 
 
