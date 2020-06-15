‘Cease and desist?’ Trump mocked as new Scott Rasmussen poll backs up the CNN poll his campaign tried to suppress

Pollster Scott Rasmussen has released the results of a poll showing President Donald Trump is doing as badly as a recent CNN poll said he was.

According to the findings, Rasmussen said Trump was down by 12 points. CNN found Trump was down by 14 points with a margin of error of 4 percent.

Rasmussen, who left the polling firm named after him years ago, is ranked more accurate than his old organization. A FiveThirtyEight study ranked Rasmussen Reports 24th out of 28 polls in accuracy, after the 2012 election results.

Trump and other conservatives have used Rasmussen Research to substantiate his beliefs that he is far ahead of his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Despite his conservatism, Rasmussen’s findings do not appear to have the same pro-GOP bias.

Trump’s campaign team has tried to dismiss any polls showing him losing by saying that they were all wrong in 2016. In fact, those polls showing Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote were fairly accurate as she won 3 million more votes than the president.

See Twitter mockery in the tweets below:

The Trump campaign said that CNN poll showing Biden with a 14-point lead was bunk. Now we have a new poll showing Biden with a 12-point lead. It comes from none other than pollster Scott Rasmussen … for John Solomon's website.https://t.co/shQF9ZB9Dy — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 15, 2020

@realDonaldTrump wow. Rasmussen. I guess we’ll see a Cease & Desist forthcoming to Scott? https://t.co/UZUhr446Ic — jeanne fisher (@jeannefisher17) June 15, 2020

Yeah. Scott is right wing, but his polling has more credibility than the current version of Rasmussen that he isn’t affiliated with. — Ah Ah Ah Ah Stayin Alive (@ah_stayin_alive) June 15, 2020

All the walls are closing in. What is 45 to do after Rasmussen could not even produce a favorable result. Wonder what color the night lights are in the bunker. pic.twitter.com/IdXIEKKlTz — Ashqui Ventures (@Ashqui_Ventures) June 15, 2020

Dang is he going to send a demand letter to Rasmussen? — Ramond Wilson (@Almost_Raymond) June 15, 2020

But but but Rasmussen is the only one Trump believes! — Dealmaker Emeritus (@IntlMergers) June 15, 2020

Tiny two-hand drinking Trump is way down in every single poll in America. pic.twitter.com/Lc6dCLnvSh — Bill wolf (@Wwolfhunt) June 15, 2020

