Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Cease and desist?’ Trump mocked as new Scott Rasmussen poll backs up the CNN poll his campaign tried to suppress

Published

9 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Pollster Scott Rasmussen has released the results of a poll showing President Donald Trump is doing as badly as a recent CNN poll said he was.

According to the findings, Rasmussen said Trump was down by 12 points. CNN found Trump was down by 14 points with a margin of error of 4 percent.

Rasmussen, who left the polling firm named after him years ago, is ranked more accurate than his old organization. A FiveThirtyEight study ranked Rasmussen Reports 24th out of 28 polls in accuracy, after the 2012 election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and other conservatives have used Rasmussen Research to substantiate his beliefs that he is far ahead of his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Despite his conservatism, Rasmussen’s findings do not appear to have the same pro-GOP bias.

Trump’s campaign team has tried to dismiss any polls showing him losing by saying that they were all wrong in 2016. In fact, those polls showing Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote were fairly accurate as she won 3 million more votes than the president.

See Twitter mockery in the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Cease and desist?’ Trump mocked as new Scott Rasmussen poll backs up the CNN poll his campaign tried to suppress

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Pollster Scott Rasmussen released the results of a poll showing President Donald Trump is doing as badly as a recent CNN poll said he was.

According to the findings, Rasmussen said Trump was down by 12 points, with the margin of error. CNN, found Trump was down by 14 points with a margin of error of 4 percent.

Mr. Rasmussen, who left the polling firm named after him years ago, is ranked more accurate than the old firm. A FiveThirtyEight study ranked Rasmussen Reports 24th out of 28 polls in accuracy, after the 2012 election results.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump basically confessed to playing a fake Christian on television — but not many people noticed

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

The president of the United States is known the world over for his infidelity to the whole truth. The most recent tally from the Washington Post has him at 18,000 false or misleading statements since taking office. If telling a lie puts Donald Trump in a better light, by his estimation, he will tell it. Conversely, telling the truth rarely puts him in a better light, because he’s a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad president.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney dumped over $500K in stocks while Trump promised the economy was ‘doing fantastically’: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, President Trump's then acting-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney unloaded hundreds of thousands of dollars of stocks as the coronavirus pandemic began to tank the stock market back in March.

Mulvaney "sold between $215,000 and $550,000 in holdings in three mutual funds on March 4, according to ethics paperwork he submitted late last month. Holdings in each of the three funds are made up almost entirely of U.S. stocks," the Beast reports. The sales mark a stark contrast to Trump's claims that the economy was "doing fantastically" at the time.

Continue Reading
 
 