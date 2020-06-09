Celebration after Virginia statue torn down and thrown in a lake: ‘Columbus is lost at sea … again’

Protesters in Virginia set of celebratory fireworks after tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus and dragging it to a nearby lake.

“About a thousand protestors gathered Tuesday evening in Byrd Park around the city’s monument to Christopher Columbus to stand in solidarity with indigenous peoples,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday evening. “Upon returning to Byrd Park after the march, protesters used ropes to pull down the approximately 8-foot statue, then moved it some 200 yards across the road at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard entrance and submerged it in Byrd Park lake.”

Here are some of the images from the scene:

The Columbus statue in Richmond? At the bottom of a fuckin’ lake. Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/ttJlLqjVls — Emily Vøile (@imtired_666) June 10, 2020

After it was taken down, the statue was dragged and rolled into the nearby pond. 📷 Coleman Jennings pic.twitter.com/TsJgydbIZB — VPM (@myVPM) June 10, 2020

Congratulations to demonstrators in Richmond who have apparently just pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus. Here's a little background on why someone might do such a thing: https://t.co/wp0qYsuqUD#UntilTheyAllFall pic.twitter.com/J9lOTLSv5U — CrimethInc. (@crimethinc) June 10, 2020

The Christopher Columbus statue at the foot of Arthur Ashe Blvd was fosses into the Fountain Lake tonight #rva pic.twitter.com/fSPtfHCVJo — Tom Sevens (@RVAgooner) June 10, 2020

