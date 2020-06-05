Cheerleader barred from the University of Tennessee after racist Snapchat post surfaces

A prospective incoming freshman to the University of Tennessee and member of the cheer-leading team has been informed that she will no longer be allowed to attend the university, thank to racist comments she made on social media, WVLT reports.

“On Wednesday, following a racist video and photo surfacing on social media, Athletics made the decision not to allow a prospective student to join the Spirit Program. She will not be attending the university this fall,” a tweet from the University read.

“The university takes seriously our commitment to fostering a Volunteer community that values equity, inclusion, and that promotes respect for all people. We have a responsibility to support our black students and create a place where all Vols feel safe,” read a subsequent tweet.

The incoming freshman, Mimi Groves, reportedly posted a video to her Snapchat account showing her sitting in traffic and making racist comments about African Americans.