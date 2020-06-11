Chicago cops ripped as ‘cowards with guns’ for hiding out in congressman’s office: Rep. Bobby Rush
On MSNBC Thursday, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) slammed Chicago police officers for lounging in his congressional office and helping themselves to snacks as local businesses were robbed and vandalized during the George Floyd protests.
“I think that this is really a very low moment,” Rush told host Chris Hayes. “It’s particularly given the time when we are really hurting. The police/community relationships across the nation are at an all-time low. I’ve never seen it this low, even during the ’60s … it’s never been this very low on a national level.”
“We have to root these kind of officers out,” said Rush. “I want to take my hat off, Chris, to our mayor. Mayor Lightfoot is an amazing leader, especially for these times and she did not hesitate, not for one moment. Once I contacted her office and told her I had these video tapes she asked me to immediately come down to bring these tapes so she could see them. And when she saw them, you can tell she was angry, she was upset, she was torn. She apologized deeply, and she resolved, said she was going to make sure she found out who these officers were and that they would receive a consequence for their relaxing.”
“Their colleagues, other police officers, was out on the streets getting pelted with rocks and bottles and putting their lives on the line,” said Rush. “We had these police officers, [they] found a cubby hole and they went relaxing in that cubby hole, leaving their friends, their colleagues, their coworkers out to fend for themselves. What cowards! What cowards. These are absolutely a bunch of cowards in uniform.”
CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump as a ‘relic’ for his views on racism: ‘All I can do is call him out on his ignorance’
On CNN Thursday, anchor Don Lemon ripped into President Donald Trump for his and his allies' latest comments on race relations.
"I think that we're at a different point where white people actually are saying, I want to change, I want to do better. They're not denying that there is racism anymore," said Lemon. "The only people denying it are the relics, are the people like Trump and Larry Kudlow."
"This president, I don't really care what he says about race, because he is the birther in chief. He is the sons of b*tches in chief. He is the sh*thole countries in chief," said Lemon. "I don't care what he has to say about race because it's irrelevant. It's ignorant anyway. You know, whatever. All I can do is call him out on his ignorance."
Trump’s RNC speech to be held on 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday’ in Jacksonville: report
President Donald Trump's campaign has been blasted for racism for holding his first campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
On Thursday evening, the Republican National Committee announced another major speech would be given on an anniversary of racial injustice in a location with a shocking history.
"It’s official: President Trump will deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., inside an arena that holds 15,000 people, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina, where the Republican convention was originally planned," The New York Times reports. "Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed on Thursday that the speech would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, a diverse city where the mayor and the governor are both Republican allies of Mr. Trump’s."
Ohio GOP accused of driving public health official out of job with ‘anti-Semitic attacks’
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Ohio Democrats are accusing the state GOP of driving Amy Acton, the state's foremost public health expert in charge of the COVID-19 response, out of her job with endless abuse — including "anti-Semitic attacks."
"Dr. Amy Acton was diplomatic when she announced she was stepping down as Ohio’s health director on Thursday," reported executive editor Tracy Connor. "Democratic politicians who credit her with saving countless lives were not; they blamed GOP lawmakers and the anti-lockdown crowd for driving her out."