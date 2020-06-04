China de-escalates airline spat with US
China said Thursday foreign airlines blocked from operating in the country over virus fears would be allowed to resume limited flights, apparently de-escalating a row with Washington following US plans to ban Chinese carriers.
Beijing’s announcement comes as tensions between the world’s two superpowers are sent soaring by a series of issues including Donald Trump’s accusations over China’s handling of the pandemic, Hong Kong and Huawei.
The latest spat was rooted in the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit on foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12. Because US carriers had suspended all flights by that date their cap was set at zero, while Chinese carriers’ flights to the US continued.
On Wednesday the US said it would block Chinese passenger flights from June 16, raising concerns of another front being opened up in the economic titans’ standoff.
But the CAAC on Thursday said all foreign airlines not listed in the March 12 schedule would now be able to operate one international route into China each week.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed regret over the US decision, adding that the CAAC is making “solemn representations” over the matter.
Asked if the latest CAAC notice means the US will be able to file applications for flight resumption, Zhao said the Chinese aviation authority and US Department of Transportation have maintained close communication over flight arrangements between the two countries.
“Originally, both sides had made some progress,” he said at a regular briefing, adding that China hopes the US will not “create obstacles” for both parties’ work to solve the problem.
– Spats on many fronts –
Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly strained in recent months after Trump accused China of causing the virus intentionally, while a plan to impose a strict security law on Hong Kong has increased tensions substantially.
The US has also imposed restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and ordered a probe into the actions of Chinese companies listed on American financial markets.
For its part, Beijing has mocked the US stance on Hong Kong in light of civil rights protests across the US following the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man.
At the same time, China has gradually relaxed strict air travel caps on some foreign firms as the coronavirus outbreak in the country appears to be under control.
China has set up fast-track entry procedures for business travellers from several other countries, including Singapore and South Korea. Hundreds of Germans have also been able to return.
Beijing said last week it would almost triple the number of permitted flights to and from China in June following an outcry from Chinese stranded abroad.
Passengers must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.
The CAAC said Thursday that routes whose passengers all test negative for three consecutive weeks will be allowed to operate an additional flight each week.
Routes with five or more passengers testing positive will be suspended for at least one week, CAAC said.
Breaking Banner
Trump is the top result when you search ‘racist’ on Twitter
US President Donald Trump appears as the first result of suggested accounts when users type "racist" into Twitter's people search, it emerged Wednesday.
The result, reported by the British news outlet The Independent and verified by AFP, highlights the intense discord around the president.
Trump has more than 80 million followers, although there is much dispute about how many of them are genuine, active human Twitter users.
Analysts said the news suggests Trump opponents, more than critics of any other Twitter account, have been labeling him as racist, although the social media giant itself did not confirm this was the case.
Breaking Banner
‘Teargaslighting’: Laura Ingraham pivots to tear gas trutherism now that hydroxychloroquine out of news cycle
Trump mounted the photo-op, in which officials also launched flash-bang shells and rubber bullets, because he was "annoyed" by reports that he had hidden in the White House bunker. Ivanka Trump "urged" her dad to come up with a "more personal way of demonstrating toughness," according to The New York Times.
Breaking Banner
Colbert names Trump’s siege on DC the ‘Tinyman Square’ incident
It wasn't quite Tiananmen Square, where a still-unknown number of Chinese protesters were murdered by the government in 1989, but it was the closest thing President Donald Trump managed to score this week.
After watching the footage of the military tear gas, beat and shoot at protesters so Trump could march from the presidential bunker to St. John's Church for the cameras.
"It was like Tiananmen Square," Colbert deemed. "Except, in Trump's case, Tinyman Square."
Trump claimed on "The Fox & Friends" that no one was tear-gassed, so it's unclear what was stinging people's eyes and making them cough, choke and tear up. The Park Police released a statement saying it wasn't tear gas. While the moment was captured on video from dozens of different camera angles, one protester actually grabbed a canister of Oleoresins Capiscum, or "OC," the gas that was used.