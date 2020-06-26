Chuck Grassley openly begs White House officials to stage intervention with Trump — or else face defeat

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Friday openly pleaded with White House officials to stage an intervention with President Donald Trump and make clear to him that he is going to lose badly unless he changes course.

Writing on Twitter, Grassley urged White House officials to make Trump read a Wall Street Journal editorial that warned the president is on track to face a “historic repudiation” at the ballot box.

“Will somebody with access to the Oval Office read the WSJ editorial ‘The Trump Referendum’ to President Trump,” Grassley wrote. “We won’t have more good SCOTUS justices or the best economy in 50 years like we have had if he doesn’t follow that advice.”

The editorial in question argued that Trump had done little to present a vision for what his next four years in office will look like, while also criticizing the president for instead campaigning on petty grievances.

“Mr. Trump’s base of 35 percent or so will never leave, but the swing voters who stood by him for three and half years has fallen away in the last two months,” the editorial stated. “This includes suburban women, independents, and seniors who took a risk on him in 2016 as an outsider who would shake things up. Now millions of Americans are close to deciding that four more years are more risk than they can stand.”