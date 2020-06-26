Chuck Grassley openly begs White House officials to stage intervention with Trump — or else face defeat
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Friday openly pleaded with White House officials to stage an intervention with President Donald Trump and make clear to him that he is going to lose badly unless he changes course.
Writing on Twitter, Grassley urged White House officials to make Trump read a Wall Street Journal editorial that warned the president is on track to face a “historic repudiation” at the ballot box.
“Will somebody with access to the Oval Office read the WSJ editorial ‘The Trump Referendum’ to President Trump,” Grassley wrote. “We won’t have more good SCOTUS justices or the best economy in 50 years like we have had if he doesn’t follow that advice.”
The editorial in question argued that Trump had done little to present a vision for what his next four years in office will look like, while also criticizing the president for instead campaigning on petty grievances.
“Mr. Trump’s base of 35 percent or so will never leave, but the swing voters who stood by him for three and half years has fallen away in the last two months,” the editorial stated. “This includes suburban women, independents, and seniors who took a risk on him in 2016 as an outsider who would shake things up. Now millions of Americans are close to deciding that four more years are more risk than they can stand.”
2020 Election
‘Saying the quiet part out loud’: Trump criticized for suggesting $5 billion weapons contract awarded to boost 2020 chances in Wisconsin
"There is nothing normal about the commander-in-chief publicly admitting that the government contracting process was corrupted by political considerations."
Several shipbuilding companies may have grounds to file formal complaints with the U.S. Navy and the Government Accountability Office after President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested a multi-billion dollar weapons contract was awarded to a Wisconsin company because of its status location in a key 2020 battleground state.
2020 Election
Germans ‘unimpressed’ by Trump’s troop threats since his re-election is in doubt: report
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, German officials are "unimpressed" by Donald Trump's threat to pull U.S. military troops out of their country because he doesn't believe the Germans pay their fair share in military spending.
As the report notes, officials in the country are well aware that the American president is facing ouster from the Oval Office and that his likely successor, former Vice President Joe Biden, will either leave the troops in place and send them back after he is inaugurated.
2020 Election
Chuck Grassley openly begs White House officials to stage intervention with Trump — or else face defeat
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Friday openly pleaded with White House officials to stage an intervention with President Donald Trump and make clear to him that he is going to lose badly unless he changes course.
Writing on Twitter, Grassley urged White House officials to make Trump read a Wall Street Journal editorial that warned the president is on track to face a "historic repudiation" at the ballot box.
"Will somebody with access to the Oval Office read the WSJ editorial 'The Trump Referendum' to President Trump," Grassley wrote. "We won’t have more good SCOTUS justices or the best economy in 50 years like we have had if he doesn’t follow that advice."