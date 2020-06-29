Quantcast
Clarence Thomas claims abortion freedoms lack a ‘shred’ of constitutional support

Published

27 mins ago

on

In a heated dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision blocking a controversial Louisiana abortion law, Justice Clarence said that Roe v. Wade was passed “without a shred of support” from the Constitution.

“Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled,” Thomas writes. “The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical.”

Ex-FBI agent warns Bill Barr will engage in ‘mother of all gaslights’ to save Trump from Russia bounty scandal

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that Attorney General William Barr is likely to once again weaponize the Department of Justice to protect President Donald Trump from the scandal over Russian bounties on U.S. troops.

Folks, we are about to experience the mother of all gaslights in response to the Putin bounties.

My wager: Bill Barr is going to launch an "investigation" into the "leaker" who gave the story to the NY Times which is also going to somehow become magically connected to Obamagate

Legal experts say Indiana Republican Jim Banks’ claims about Russia bounty on Americans doesn’t make sense

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Aided by convoluted logic, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) decided that somehow President was right that the story about a Russian bounty on American soldiers' heads can't be true because there is an "ONGOING" investigation, he tweeted in all caps.

It's as if Banks and the GOP are trying to have it both ways. President Donald Trump called the intelligence false and claimed that he wasn't briefed on the situation because "Intel" didn't find it "credible."

