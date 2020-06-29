Clarence Thomas claims abortion freedoms lack a ‘shred’ of constitutional support
In a heated dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision blocking a controversial Louisiana abortion law, Justice Clarence said that Roe v. Wade was passed “without a shred of support” from the Constitution.
“Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled,” Thomas writes. “The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Read more at CNN.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: