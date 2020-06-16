CNN doctor destroys Mike Pence’s coronavirus claims: ‘That’s not how this works’
Claims about COVID-19 made by Vice President Mike Pence received a hash fact-check on Tuesday evening.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, used multiple charts to explain why Pence’s thinking was incorrect.
Here is the thread he posted to Twitter:
Today, Vice President Pence wrote an op-ed in the @WSJ touting America’s success in fighting the coronavirus writing, “…we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.” Let’s break down some of his claims this week. (2/24)https://t.co/TBMDNlF66W
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
Yes, compared to last week, 22 states are seeing a decline in daily cases, 10 are stable, but 18 states have an increase of cases. (4/24) pic.twitter.com/0zPe3xcHEH
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
PENCE: “Some of the increase in cases you're seeing in states is a reflection of a dramatic increase in testing." (6/24)
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
New York – testing is clearly up and cases are down (8/24) pic.twitter.com/4GVfwkG3vd
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
Oklahoma – cases are going up while testing has actually been going down (10/24) pic.twitter.com/baIPUjtoLr
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
This is true, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. But that doesn’t mean it’s enough. Researchers at Harvard said we would need 5 mil tests per DAY by early June and 20 mil tests per day by late July to safely reopen (12/24) https://t.co/S02pirCIuM
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
The truth is – we are still in the thick of the first wave, technically, so we cannot even begin talking about what a second wave might look like. Take a look. (14/24) pic.twitter.com/6uLHU1y2mI
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
PENCE: “[President Trump] rallied the American people to embrace social-distancing guidelines.” However, we have seen President Trump continue to publicly demonstrate that he does not wear a mask around others. (16/24)
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
A recent study published in The Lancet emphasized the importance of masks – There’s a 17.4% chance of transmission if you don’t wear a mask or N95, but only a 3.1% chance if you wear a mask. (18/24)https://t.co/v0UswfGDts
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
CDC guidelines for events or gatherings would classify this rally as a high risk event considering it’s indoors, there will be attendees from outside the local area and it’ll be difficult to practice social distancing. (20/24)https://t.co/YbVhu1pk7b
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
Contrary to the Vice President’s claims, the state's infection curve has been rising in recent days. The director of the Tulsa Health Department said he wished the campaign rally would be postponed. (22/24) pic.twitter.com/yCI6p8AGWf
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
We know that the basics – wearing a mask, staying at home, social distancing and washing our hands – work. But we also need testing, contact tracing and government leadership to make sure we can all beat this thing together. (24/24)
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board