CNN doctor destroys Mike Pence’s coronavirus claims: ‘That’s not how this works’

Published

1 min ago

on

Claims about COVID-19 made by Vice President Mike Pence received a hash fact-check on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, used multiple charts to explain why Pence’s thinking was incorrect.

Here is the thread he posted to Twitter:

