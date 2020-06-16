CNN’s Cuomo grills police union president as he defends cops who shot Rayshard Brooks
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo grilled Cobb County police union president Steven Gaynor, as he tried to defend the officers who killed Rayshard Brooks.
“Why do you believe this shooting was justified?” asked Cuomo.
“I think if you look at the whole situation, the whole story with an open mind from start to finish, you look at the officers dealing with Mr. Brooks in a calm and peaceful manner for about 43 minutes and you see it change when they tell him he’s under arrest. He becomes violent and attacks the officers,” said Gaynor.
“What kind of training did the officers get in using nondeadly force in how to apprehend somebody?” asked Cuomo.
“We do get training,” said Gaynor. “Almost every year we have training in which we train how to take somebody into custody. Every person is different in the way they fight. Mr. Brooks, I think, was very strong.”
“He was running away,” said Cuomo. “Shooting someone from behind is not what you are trained to do, isn’t that correct?”
“You can’t predict how a person is going to bob and weave and where the bullets will go after it leaves your gun,” said Gaynor. “If they are facing towards you and the reaction time, they could turn around. your reaction time is slower than theirs. They know what they are going to do. You have to react.”
“He was running away and he turns around and fires a Taser,” said Cuomo. “A Taser doesn’t count as deadly force when you guys use it. Why is it when they use it?”
“A trained individual using a taser is not a deadly weapon, so a trained individual knows where to aim it,” said Gaynor. “An untrained individual does not, and then it’s a deadly weapon.”
“A Taser is not the most dangerous thing,” said Cuomo. “If he had a knife or sharp stick, he would be more dangerous than a Taser. Under the law you have to believe he has something he is going to seriously hurt somebody with, or that he has committed a crime which makes him a serious danger to somebody. Which of those boxes does he check?”
“He has committed a crime,” said Gaynor. “He’s committed an assault on two police officers.”
“You don’t get to build into that moment as proof of criminal behavior,” Cuomo objected.
Dick Cheney’s cardiologist accuses Trump of ‘criminal endangerment’ in Tulsa just to get a photo-op
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Dr. Jonathan Reiner — a longtime White House medical adviser and former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist — condemned President Donald Trump for insisting on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
"What would you tell the president if you were advising him about what he's doing in Tulsa?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"I would tell him what he's doing in Tulsa is criminal endangerment," said Reiner. "He's intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring deadly virus just for a photo-op. He's risking the health of people for a photo-op. We've seen this before. We saw this last week in Lafayette Park, in my hometown here in D.C."
Trump says his niece signed an NDA — and threatens to sue her over tell-all book: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is considering a lawsuit against his niece, over the upcoming release of her tell-all book.
"According to two people familiar with the situation, Donald Trump has told people close to him that he’s getting his lawyers to look into the Mary Trump matter, to explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution — or at least a threat — likely in the form of a cease and desist letter," reported Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Cartwright. "One of the sources with knowledge of the situation said that in the past couple of days, the president appeared irked by news of her book and at one point mentioned that Mary had signed an NDA years ago."
Georgia sheriff tells CNN: Rayshard Brooks shooting was ‘very necessary’
A sheriff from Georgia insisted to CNN on Tuesday that Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan was "justified" in killing Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back.
Burke Country Sheriff Alfonzo Williams reacted to the killing during an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
According to Williams, it would be "ridiculous" not to expect officers to chase down Brooks as he was running away with a police-issued Taser.
"Brooks was engaged with a fight with the officers, they were on the ground," the sheriff explained. "We know that when we're on the ground, we have a very high likelihood of being hurt or killed."