CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump as a ‘relic’ for his views on racism: ‘All I can do is call him out on his ignorance’

On CNN Thursday, anchor Don Lemon ripped into President Donald Trump for his and his allies’ latest comments on race relations.

“I think that we’re at a different point where white people actually are saying, I want to change, I want to do better. They’re not denying that there is racism anymore,” said Lemon. “The only people denying it are the relics, are the people like Trump and Larry Kudlow.”

“This president, I don’t really care what he says about race, because he is the birther in chief. He is the sons of b*tches in chief. He is the sh*thole countries in chief,” said Lemon. “I don’t care what he has to say about race because it’s irrelevant. It’s ignorant anyway. You know, whatever. All I can do is call him out on his ignorance.”

“Except I have breaking news … racism is solved!” said Lemon. “It’s going to go very quickly and very easily. You don’t believe me? just listen.” He played a clip of Trump making that claim at his roundtable event in Dallas earlier in the day.

“The president says that we’re going to fight racism very easily and very quickly,” said Lemon. “Man. Wow. I wish that was true. Except that it has been 400 years after the first enslaved black people were forcibly brought to this country. Centuries of blood and oppression. Decades of black people fighting and dying for our rights. 17 days of protests in the streets. ‘Very easily and very quickly.’ It’s almost as if this president doesn’t even know what racism is.”

Watch below: