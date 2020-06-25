Columbus ‘paramilitary’ police with assault weapons jump out of unmarked vans to abduct protester
Police in Columbus, Ohio were caught on video throwing a protester into an unmarked van and driving away.
Multiple videos posted to social media on Wednesday show unmarked vans stopping near a group of protesters.
Men in jeans and SWAT vests jump out of the vans holding assault-style rifles.
“Stay back!” one officer orders protesters as they search for an apparent suspect.
Another officer can be seem holding a can of pepper spray.
Moments later, a presumed protester is forced into one of the vans before the vehicles drive away.
Watch the videos below.
Who the fuck are these people carting off protesters in unmarked vans? pic.twitter.com/E7HFT7cOdS
— *~Daydream Believer and an Antifa Queen~* (@dearestdeering) June 25, 2020
— Paint the Flavortown Red (@prevnarthewise) June 25, 2020
— Paint the Flavortown Red (@prevnarthewise) June 25, 2020
And video of the red van driving away (video from FB) #columbusprotest pic.twitter.com/IQZODgdxkP
— Forever The Nomad (@winzigpedia) June 25, 2020
Another camera angle on the paramilitary roadside abduction in 6️⃣3️⃣5️⃣ above in Columbus OH
[@dearestdeering]
pic.twitter.com/28FvtvWWC0
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 25, 2020
