Columbus police accused of pepper-spraying double amputee and ‘stealing’ his prosthetic legs

Police in Columbus, Ohio were accused on Sunday of stealing two prosthetic legs from a double amputee after he was pepper sprayed at a protest.

Video of the incident was posted on Reddit. It shows a man without legs laying on the pavement while protesters call for a medic.

COLUMBUS, 21-Jun: Police struck a young man, knocking him to the ground and macing him before stealing his prosthetic legs so he couldn’t escape. Video shows the aftermath, after demonstrators retrieved his legs from police. Calling medic… pic.twitter.com/Ud0yny6ylz — Trump’sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️🌊 (@RetiredMaybe) June 22, 2020

A local professor explained on Twitter that her husband had witnessed the event.

Today in Columbus my husband was downtown at the protests & saw the cops hit & mace an unarmed kid and then STEAL HIS PROSTHETIC LEGS. https://t.co/4DRO4CS78v — Laurenn McCubbin (@laurennmcc) June 22, 2020

For everyone asking: the protesters begged the cops for the legs back, cops refused. Then a group rushed the cops (getting maced) and were able to grab the legs back & get them back to the kid. — Laurenn McCubbin (@laurennmcc) June 22, 2020

This kid, who was doing nothing but exercising his 1st amendment rights, was knocked over, maced, and had to flee from the cops ON HIS HANDS, to find medical help. — Laurenn McCubbin (@laurennmcc) June 22, 2020

According to the witness account, the double amputee was forced to flee from police “on his hands.”

Video taken prior to the incident, shows Columbus police officers advancing on protesters.

NOW: Things have taken a turn here. Police came to intersection and tried to push crowd out with bikes. This happened. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HnHxYWkR0l — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 21, 2020

Police Sgt. James Fuqua later defended the action by claiming officers used pepper spray as a last resort.

“We did use pepper spray,” he admitted. “We absolutely used maximum restraint in using pepper spray as our last resort.”