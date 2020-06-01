Quantcast
Connect with us

Columnist marvels at the ‘remarkable’ optics of Trump’s retreat to the White House bunker

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Aaron Blake points to a recent New York Times report that said President Trump retreated to the White House bunker as protesters swarmed outside the gates this weekend.

While it’s likely that the Secret Service made the bunker decision, Trump nevertheless complied, “and the optics of it are remarkable,” Blake writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be one thing for this to happen after he had been proactively dealing with the crisis and speaking out; it’s quite another for it to come as he has been strongly criticized for his hands-off approach to one of the most serious cases of unrest across the country in recent decades,” Blake continues.

Even some of the most right-wing voices in the pundit-sphere are critical of Trump’s response to the unrest: The Daily Wire, Ann Coulter, radio host Michael Savage — all expressing disappointment that Trump was nowhere to be found as the unrest escalated.

Trump had only one method of response to the unrest: his tweets — but they have expectedly added fuel to the fire. As a result, the White House has apparently decided that him speaking publicly is too volatile.

“But the idea that Trump speaking out wouldn’t help is a very logical conclusion,” Blake writes. “You only need to look at what happened during the last major racial flash point in his administration: the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ has ‘all but abandoned broad investigations into unconstitutional policing practices’: CNN

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has "all but abandoned" investigations into legally questionable policing practices, even during a time when police brutality is still a major problem in the United States.

Multiple DOJ sources tell CNN that Trump's DOJ has only launched one investigation into law enforcement agencies for practices that could violate the United States Constitution.

The DOJ under former President George W. Bush launched 12 such investigations, while opening 15 such investigations under former President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You have to dominate’: Trump tells mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ during teleconference ‘rant’ about unrest

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump scolded the nation's mayors and governors for the unrest in the wake of several deaths of unarmed Black people by police and "wannabe police."

Speaking on a conference call, Trump told the group, "the only time it's successful is when you’re weak and most of you are weak."

He went on to tell the group that they must start arresting people or protesters will "run over you."

"You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," Trump said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is America’s first ‘vigilante’ president who encourages ‘private violence’ against his own citizens: columnists

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, two political science professors from Amherst surveyed the comments and tweets made by Donald Trump and concluded that there has never been an American president who has gone to such great pains to encourage their followers to physically harm their critics.

Calling Trump the "vigilante president," Austin Sarat and Jonathan Obert began to make their case by pointing out that, "Twice in a 24-hour period, the president of the United States took to Twitter to endorse violence," with his retweet of a video from a supporter who maintained "The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” and then calling George Floyd protesters “THUGS” before warning, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image