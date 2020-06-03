‘Comically ridiculous’: Kayleigh McEnany sparks outrage by comparing Trump to Winston Churchill
At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared President Donald Trump’s church photo-op stunt to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspecting bombing damage during the Nazi raids in World War II.
Kayleigh compares the President’s photo op to Churchill inspecting bombing damage pic.twitter.com/KP5ovHMYzI
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 3, 2020
This comparison did not sit well with commenters on social media.
I am a Brit and my father met Churchill on a factory visit in 1940 after the Germans had bombed the place . Trump's visit is not the same. Trump did the bombing for one thing!
— Whitters (@IanWhitlock53) June 3, 2020
Lol even when Trump’s sycophants try to make him look strong they do it in such a comically ridiculous way that they just make him look more pathetic.
— Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) June 3, 2020
Wait, Yankee fans outside the stadium were tear gassed and had rubber bullets fired at then before the first pitch?
— Tiny Short Little Period Of Time Michael (@Merv515) June 3, 2020
Churchill went to the Westwall in German territory as British troops were clearing it and was within range of German fire.
Your move, Trump.
— JRehling (@JRehling) June 3, 2020
So iconic, so brave. https://t.co/4FmPLJotfb
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) June 3, 2020
Churchill was inspecting damage done by Nazi bombs on his country…He was NIT inspecting a riot scene where his own stormtroopers shot rubber bullets at his own people for a photo op.
— Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) June 3, 2020
I am certain Churchill did not tear gas the priests out of their churchyard before inspecting the bombing or holding up a Bible.
— Lesley Richardson (@lkrichardson) June 3, 2020
Churchill was Antifa.
— WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) June 3, 2020