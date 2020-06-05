Quantcast
Confederate battle flag banned — Marine Corps declares it a ‘threat to our core values’

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States Marine Corps banned the public display of the Confederate battle flag on Friday.

“Depictions of the Confederate battle flag are unauthorized in public and work spaces aboard an installation,” the Marine Corps wrote in guidance to the troops.

The ban applies to bumper stickers, clothing and flags among other items.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the Marines explained.

“Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society,” the continued. “The presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline.”

The announcement came the same day that a Trump supporter flew the Confederate battle flag during his visit to Maine.

