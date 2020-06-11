Confirmed US coronavirus cases surpass 2 million mark
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped 2 million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the latest count from the university, based in Baltimore, Maryland.
The US continues to record around 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day and is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country.
In Texas and North Carolina, for example, there are currently more Covid-19 patients hospitalised than there were a month ago.
Texas is reporting 2,504 new cases of coronavirus today, a record high.
The state has also reported a record number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus for three days in a row. https://t.co/dgTIxTxZ4X pic.twitter.com/YZAMybErv5
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 10, 2020
With half a million tests performed per day, the country is the world champion in screening per capita.
According to an average of 11 epidemiological models conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US is expected to approach 130,000 by July 4, Independence Day.
Breaking Banner
Fighting COVID and police brutality, medical teams take to streets to treat protesters
Amid clouds of choking tear gas, booming flash-bang grenades and other other “riot control agents,” volunteer medics plunged into street protests over the past weeks to help the injured — sometimes rushing to the front lines as soon as their hospital shifts ended.
Known as “street medics,” these unorthodox teams of nursing students, veterinarians, doctors, trauma surgeons, security guards, ski patrollers, nurses, wilderness EMTs and off-the-clock ambulance workers poured water — not milk — into the eyes of tear-gassed protesters. They stanched bleeding wounds and plucked disoriented teenagers from clouds of gas, entering dangerous corners where on-duty emergency health responders may fear to go.
Breaking Banner
A family with 5 doctors — and 2 COVID deaths
Her mother, also COVID-positive, watched helplessly as EMTs in full personal protective equipment guided Priya into the ambulance. Priya waved to Justin Vandergaag, a childhood friend walking alongside her. “I’ll see you later,” he said.
Breaking Banner
Ohio Republican asks if COVID-19 numbers are possible because the ‘colored population’ just doesn’t wash their hands
Black communities are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 more than whites are and one Ohio Republican wonders if it's because the "colored population" doesn't wash their hands, reported the Dayton Daily News.
"My point is I understand African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and it makes them more susceptible to death from COVID," said state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, who is also an emergency room physician. "But why it doesn't make them more susceptible to just get COVID. Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves? That could be the explanation of the higher incidence?"