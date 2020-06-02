Quantcast
Congress can rein in Trump’s power by amending one single law

1 min ago

By Kathryn Kovacs Presidential power in the United States has gotten out of hand. It’s not just one outrageous president; the presidency itself has burst free of its shackles and threatens to overrun our democracy. But Congress can restore balance by amending a single federal law.The problem isn’t the Constitution. The men who wrote the U.S. Constitution didn’t anticipate COVID-19, for example. Later Congress drafted the laws that give the president the unilateral power to keep meat-packing plants open, close the nation’s borders, and redirect billions of federal dollars. The president’s many …

With a deranged, racist reactionary in the White House, it’s almost surprising this explosion took so long

5 mins ago

June 2, 2020

This is what it looks like when too many aggrieved Americans become deluded enough to elect a buffoonish, malicious, bigoted weirdo who tried to sell beef in Sharper Image mall stores. Yet it still manages to shock us, and rightfully so, when we observe how Donald Trump remains grossly out of his depth, incapable of even the most basic presidential responsibilities. Nearly four years into the job, his inability to carry out the paint-by-numbers traditions of benevolent leadership in the White House remains in critical focus as the nation falls further from greatness by the second, with chaos erupting all around.
Rick Wilson: ‘Lil Dictator’ Trump’s church and tear-gas photo-op was a ‘pathetic’ failure

26 mins ago

June 2, 2020

In his typically scathing style, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson wrote that a "humiliated" Donald Trump tried to make all the mockery of his hiding in a bunker go away with his photo-op church visit late Monday and it flopped in a big way making him look "pathetic."

In his Daily Beast column, Wilson dropped the hammer on the president for flailing away because he is overwhelmed by the George Floyd protests and hoped to change the narrative by looking resolute with his nationally televised publicity stunt-- and failed badly in the process.

