Congresswoman with CIA background explains why Trump’s claim he wasn’t aware of Russian bounty intel is so suspicious
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA officer, tore into President Donald Trump’s excuse that he didn’t pay attention to the Russian bounty intelligence because it wasn’t verified and might be a “hoax.”
“Listen, you have to check this stuff out and you have to like look at the body of intelligence, but if they’re having a debate about it and the NSC is getting a piece of finished intelligence, a report from the CIA, that means the CIA has done their own internal vetting, they’ve looked at this and they’re putting it forward,” said Slotkin. “I worked at the NSC under Bush and then under Obama. If we got a report like that, at a minimum you would have a memo slapped on top by the National Security Advisor saying, Mr. President, we’re looking into this, but I wanted to make you aware. Here’s what we’re doing to follow up and I’m going to get back to you on it. In the meantime, let’s think through our options with Russia right now to confirm what we’re looking at here.”
“The fact that didn’t happen, it wasn’t flagged in that way, just raises my eyebrows,” said Slotkin. “I can’t imagine a report like this isn’t going to the White House without it being in the Presidential Daily Brief. That’s something I wrote as a CIA analyst, I briefed to multiple presidents in the Oval Office. With something like this, if there’s a body of intelligence, that would go directly to the president, even if his staff didn’t feel like they needed to flag it.”
Watch below:
COVID-19
40% of virus carriers in Italian town show no symptoms: study
More than 40 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in one Italian town showed no signs of being ill, according to research published Tuesday indicating that asymptomatic carriers may be significant spreaders of the virus.
The authors said their research showed how important mass testing and isolating carriers was in containing clusters of the virus.
The town of Vo, population 3,200, registered Italy's first death from the disease in late February. It was immediately placed in a two-week lockdown, during which researchers were able to test more than 85 percent of the population for COVID-19.
COVID-19
The US isn’t in a second wave of coronavirus – the first wave never ended
After sustained declines in the number of COVID-19 cases over recent months, restrictions are starting to ease across the United States. Numbers of new cases are falling or stable at low numbers in some states, but they are surging in many others. Overall, the U.S. is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of new cases a day, and by late June, had surpassed the peak rate of spread in early April.
Breaking Banner
Trump has been offering Putin ‘gifts’ when he should be punished for troop bounties: Ex-Gop House Intel chair
Mike Rogers, the former Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had some stern words for President Donald Trump over his handling of alleged Russian-funded bounties placed on American troops in Afghanistan.
During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Rogers said that the White House didn't seem to understand the significance of the bounty story, and had changed its messaging on it multiple times in just the last few days.