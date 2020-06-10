Conservatives claim ‘woke race mafia’ is erasing history after HBO temporarily removes ‘Gone With The Wind’

While there’s certainly a debate to had over HBO’s decision to pull the classic film Gone with the Wind from its library, some especially perturbed conservatives on Twitter see it as a wider conspiracy from the left to implement an Orwellian state.

According to them, the “cultural purge” has begun.

Below are a few examples:

Is this real? First Gone With The Wind, now this? STOP the censorship, you Orwellian statists! https://t.co/OXdWo24m4W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

1984 “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten…every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.” https://t.co/5fcYlRgiNA — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) June 10, 2020

“Gone with the Wind” is just the beginning. The book burning of the left’s cultural purge has begun. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As @JerryDunleavy noted Hattie McDaniel was the first African American to win an Academy Award for her performance in Gone With the Wind. The woke race mafia is **actually** erasing social progress, right in front of us. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2020

The first black actress to win an Academy Award was Hattie McDaniel for her role in “Gone With The Wind.” The Left has now decided to ban the movie from streaming services to “cure racism”. Is this not just Hitler’s book burning all over again? pic.twitter.com/uusP7jZ4Vq — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And so the West's new cultural Year Zero continues, as "racist" 1939 classic Gone With The Wind is pulled Perhaps it's just a coincidence Trump expressed his approval for it after the Oscars? Nothing is safe in the Woke Cultural Revolution! https://t.co/WuWApuiSnD — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gone with the wind’ has gone. It’s what George would have wanted, right? When does the book burning start? https://t.co/yU201kKPCz — David Vance (@DVATW) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OMG, BOOK BURNING IS NEXT – Nolte: Now HBO Max Blacklists ‘Gone With the Wind‘ https://t.co/pjp3OC08qZ via @BreitbartNews — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 10, 2020

Tonight I cancelled my HBO subscription. Not because I was particularly fond of Gone With the Wind. But because I am alarmed & outraged by the hysteria & censorship gripping the nation. Join me in removing your support from those businesses who are contributing to the chaos. https://t.co/Nuyt3ziCah — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I have a samizdat copy of Gone With the Wind. I’ll show it to anybody because fuck them. Just be careful that you don’t tell the authorities. Also, fuck you fascist motherfuckers. I’ll watch whatever I goddamn please, and if you don’t like it suit up and come make me conform. pic.twitter.com/bQPaJsBpWz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2020

A spokesperson for HBO Max told CNN Business that the film is “a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.”

“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson added that when the film returns to HBO Max, it “will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions,” and will be presented “as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”