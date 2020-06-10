Quantcast
Conservatives claim ‘woke race mafia’ is erasing history after HBO temporarily removes ‘Gone With The Wind’

Published

2 hours ago

on

While there’s certainly a debate to had over HBO’s decision to pull the classic film Gone with the Wind from its library, some especially perturbed conservatives on Twitter see it as a wider conspiracy from the left to implement an Orwellian state.

According to them, the “cultural purge” has begun.

Below are a few examples:

A spokesperson for HBO Max told CNN Business that the film is “a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.”

“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that when the film returns to HBO Max, it “will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions,” and will be presented “as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”


