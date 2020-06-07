Quantcast
Conservatives drag Rhode Island doughnut shop for eliminating police discount

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News reported that a Rhode Island doughnut shop has ended its practice of giving discounts to police and military in wake of the responses to the protests for George Floyd.

“We’re fed up,” the Instagram post said. “Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state,” the announcement said. “We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

In a statement to WKRN, Allie’s Donuts owner Matt Drescher said, “Times are tough. People everywhere feel unsafe, threatened, and unprotected in their community due to the color of their skin and — regarding those involved in community protection — the style of their working uniforms.”

“Hopefully, we will not lose customers over our willingness to speak up,” he said. “We respect the military for their sacrifice, and their duty. We love every policeman, every fireman, every nurse, every National Guard member, every Naval recruit and officer and all of the men and women in the Air Force, Coast Guard, Army, and armed forces.”

Police and military members will not be forced to pay additional costs, rather they will merely be forced to pay the actual price.

It sent conservatives into full attack mode. At least one group started an anti-Allie’s Twitter account.

Others chose to rant instead:

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Michelle Obama’s commencement address tells graduates ‘treating people right will never ever fail you’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave her online commencement address Sunday, encouraging young people to get more involved in the political process as they take to the streets demanding justice.

"Sometimes it's easier to stand with strangers at a protest than it is to challenge people in your own backyard," said Obama.

“We cannot allow our hurt and frustration to turn against each other," the first lady also said.

"So graduates, I hope that what your are going through right now...pushes you not just to think about what kind of career your want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be...treating people right will never ever fail you," she closed.

Breaking Banner

NYTimes editorial page editor resigns after complaints about Tom Cotton editorial calling for military action against protesters

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

The New York Times announced Sunday that James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the paper has resigned after coming under fire for allowing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to post an editorial saying that it's time to send the troops into American streets to quell protesters.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Wisconsin attorney blocks protesters with her car — and then spits on them

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

As protests continued in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area over the weekend, one angry suburban woman lashed out.

In the suburb, Shorewood, outside of Milwaukee, an older woman was surrounded by a group of protesters when she used her car to block their path.

The crowd tells her to go back to her car, but she refuses, arguing with the crowd instead. The the woman clutches her purse and yell, "Don't touch me!"

As the crowd grows and shouts her down, the woman launches a massive wad of spit at one of the Black men in the group. The video then shows the crowd as it goes wild.

