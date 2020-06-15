Conservatives enraged after ‘traitor’ Neil Gorsuch writes landmark pro-LGBT ruling

Many conservatives were in a state of shock on Monday morning when they learned that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch had authored a majority opinion stating that it is illegal for businesses to fire people for being gay or transgender.

Even though Gorsuch has been a reliable conservative on the Supreme Court throughout most of his tenure, he nonetheless joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elana Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen Breyer to rule that existing Civil Rights laws protect LGBT Americans from discrimination.

Many social conservatives immediately accused Gorsuch of rank betrayal — check out some reactions below.

This Gorsuch decision is not originalist in any way; he acknowledges as much. It is simply a bad, outcome-driven legal decision. And it throws religious liberty, free speech, and employment law into complete turmoil. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 15, 2020

Here we go, the “conservative” scotus codifies transgenderism into…1964 act! 4th massacre of the day at scotus. Gorsuch, Roberts join liberals in majority. I opposed both Trump nominees and i was right. What a pathetic movement. What a fraud. Thats real originalism there. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 15, 2020

Niel Gorsuch is a RION and a traitor. All the conservatives have been gas lit.https://t.co/e4sPzN4UIH — Wake-up (@WAKEUP58060476) June 15, 2020

Justice Scalia would be disappointed that his successor has bungled textualism so badly today, for the sake of appealing to college campuses and editorial boards. This was not judging, this was legislating—a brute force attack on our constitutional system. (1/x) — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 15, 2020

The crisis moment for the “conservative legal movement” has arrived. The Roe v. Wade of religious liberty is here, and it was delivered by golden boy Neil Gorsuch. What comes next? — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 15, 2020

The absurdity of reading GENDER IDENTITY — literally a meaningless term — into civil rights law is just off the wall. Our institutions have brain worms. Reject them entirely. — Jon Schweppe 🇺🇸 (@JonSchweppe) June 15, 2020

All those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020 thank to Trump’s Supreme Court picks. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 15, 2020

The conservative legal movement has accomplished two things: libertarian political economy (enforced by judges) and betrayal of social conservatives and traditionalists. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 15, 2020

It would be awesome if the TruCons worked as hard to protect conservative speech as they do preening over legal protections for 57 genders. — Mulder’s Lying Dog-faced Coping Pony Soldier (@proteinwisdom) June 15, 2020

Terrible ruling. Gorsuch and Roberts tag teaming on the betrayal. #scotus https://t.co/Etx7iRdMh5 — Jacob Hibbard (@hibbardj) June 15, 2020

