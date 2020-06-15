Cops at Florida protest likely crossed the line with aggressive tactics, experts say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale police may have violated use-of-force policies and heightened tensions when they hurled tear gas and shot demonstrators with rubber bullets, say law enforcement experts who reviewed videos of the chaotic encounter.The police department has yet to release any records or police bodycam footage related to the officers’ actions on May 31, when a young woman was shoved by police and at least two protesters say they were struck by rubber bullets. But law enforcement experts who’ve reviewed publicly available footage call into question:The “aggressive stance” o…
Putin mocks Trump for handling the coronavirus outbreak worse than Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin poked at his friend President Donald Trump for failing to handle the United States COVID-19 outbreak, the Daily Mail reported.
Speaking to state TV, Putin claimed that the country had experienced fewer cases than the top-ranked United States.
"We are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States, it isn't happening that way," Putin said.
He went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic had exposed a "deep-seated internal crises" in the US. While most would agree that the "internal crisis" has to do with the healthcare system in the country, Putin meant it as a political problem.
Trump’s ‘increasingly strange and delusional’ tweets reflect the rising turmoil in his ‘inner life’: op-ed
Writing in The Guardian this Monday, Francine Prose contends that over the past few weeks, "the increasingly strange, intentionally provocative, inappropriate and frankly delusional tweets and pronouncements" coming from President Trump's Twitter account "have once again caused us to reflect on the president’s inner life."
Prose points to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police officers -- who Trump attempted to smear as an "antifa" foot soldier. "Does the courtly, somewhat hesitant Gugino really look to anyone like a dangerous thug?" Prose asks. "How could someone have watched that video and floated the idea that the attack on Gugino, still hospitalized with a brain injury, 'could be a set-up?'"
GOP lawmaker with COVID-19 tries to explain why he wasn’t wearing a mask on the House floor
On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced he learned last week that he and members of his family tested positive for what he termed the "Wuhan virus" — assuring everyone he was out of danger and recovering, but complaining that he wasn't able to taste bacon.
CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju proceeded to ask Rice why, a few weeks before his diagnosis on May 28, he had taken to the House floor without wearing a mask — and he tried to defend himself by claiming he had followed all of the other recommended guidelines.