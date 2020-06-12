Cops eject Black protester from Santa Monica and warn him to stay out — even though he lives there

On Thursday, NBC 7 San Diego reported that a Los Angeles area protester arrested at a demonstration in Santa Monica was warned by police to stay out of the area or face another arrest — even though he was a resident.

“A Black man arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica said he was driven to the outskirts of town and dropped off by police who told him not to return or he would be re-arrested, even though he lives in Santa Monica,” reported Angie Crouch. “David Brown, 59, says he’s lived in Santa Monica more than 40 years, so he was shocked when police told him he couldn’t return to his home after he got arrested for violating curfew at the May 31 protest. He’s among many speaking out against police focusing on protesters instead of the hundreds of looters who ransacked downtown businesses.”

“Thousands were peacefully protesting following the in-custody death of George Floyd,” said the report. “While police were focused on protesters, a separate crowd of looters was smashing windows and stealing property from businesses blocks away.”

“They snatched me up and grabbed me by my arm quite forcefully. Snatched me up and turned me around and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’” said Brown. He said that the officers then drove him to the outskirts of the city and told him “‘Do not come back to Santa Monica or we will arrest you.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, I live in Santa Monica.’ ‘If you come back you will be arrested.’ ‘But it’s where I live!’

“Brown eventually flagged down a driver and paid him $20 for a ride back to Santa Monica, where looting was still going on,” said the report. “He says he felt he had to sneak back into his own home.”