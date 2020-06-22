‘Corruption is their brand’: Senate Republicans slammed for remaining silent after Trump fired SDNY’s Berman

On Monday, former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub tore into Senate Republicans for standing behind President Donald Trump in spite of all his attacks on the rule of law.

In particular, Shaub tweeted, Senate Republicans’ refusal to exert any oversight in the wake of Trump firing the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is a throwback to when every Senate Republican except Mitt Romney voted to fully acquit the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine impeachment saga.

When Trump extorted Ukraine to interfere in our election, Senate Republicans backed him. When Trump fired inspectors general, Senate Republicans backed him. Trump fired the US Attorney investigating his allies, and Senate Republicans are backing him. Corruption is their brand. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 22, 2020

Shaub managed the White House ethics office in the first few months of the Trump administration, and resigned to work for the Campaign Legal Center after a series of clashes with administration and congressional officials.