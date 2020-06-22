Quantcast
'Corruption is their brand': Senate Republicans slammed for remaining silent after Trump fired SDNY's Berman

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub tore into Senate Republicans for standing behind President Donald Trump in spite of all his attacks on the rule of law.

In particular, Shaub tweeted, Senate Republicans’ refusal to exert any oversight in the wake of Trump firing the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is a throwback to when every Senate Republican except Mitt Romney voted to fully acquit the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine impeachment saga.

Shaub managed the White House ethics office in the first few months of the Trump administration, and resigned to work for the Campaign Legal Center after a series of clashes with administration and congressional officials.


Activism

Columbus police accused of pepper-spraying double amputee and 'stealing' his prosthetic legs

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Police in Columbus, Ohio were accused on Sunday of stealing two prosthetic legs from a double amputee after he was pepper sprayed at a protest.

Video of the incident was posted on Reddit. It shows a man without legs laying on the pavement while protesters call for a medic.

COLUMBUS, 21-Jun: Police struck a young man, knocking him to the ground and macing him before stealing his prosthetic legs so he couldn’t escape.

2020 Election

Trump 'getting madder by the day' at campaign manager Brad Parscale for botched Tulsa rally: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly still seething at his campaign staff for Saturday's botched rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

One former Trump adviser tells Yahoo News that the president is "getting madder by the day" at campaign chief Brad Parscale after he failed to fill a 19,000-seat arena in Tulsa.

Breaking Banner

'A mid-level 80s band is what he got': The View's Meghan McCain mocks Trump's Tulsa 'very small' crowd size

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

All of the co-hosts of "The View" piled on President Donald Trump's epic failure in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Conservative Meghan McCain confessed that she spent nearly the whole weekend texting her co-hosts mocking the president and asking why his campaign failed so spectacularly.

At the top of the show, Whoopi Goldberg accidentally said that 62,000 people attended when it was 6,200.

"Like a mid-level 80s band is what he got," McCain joked.

"I'm still trying to get over the number," said Goldberg.

"It's very small," McCain said.

"I've seen a bigger crowd at a Carrot Top performance in SoHo," said Joy Behar. "But what I'm more concerned about is what I saw before the rally when people from the networks were interviewing Trump supporters, and let me tell you something. Don't take it for granted that Biden is a shoo-in even though the numbers are in his favor right now."

