COVID-19 can stop the heart, and a defibrillator may not help, study finds
Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians still emphasize that key symptoms include a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath — no surprise for a virus that infects the lungs.Yet in the sickest patients, doctors keep finding collateral damage in the kidney, liver, and other organs. A new Penn Medicine study suggests that in rare cases, the coronavirus can even stop the heart.Among 700 COVID-19 patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, nine suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after being admitted, the study authors reported recently. Seven of the nine were under age 60.While…
A Brazilian pastor’s double COVID life
Izaias Nascimento leads a double life.
By day, he dons his protective suit to help poor families bury loved ones lost to COVID-19.
By night, he is an evangelical pastor, holding services in the homes of the faithful to try to help them get through the pandemic.
Nascimento, 49, lives and preaches in Manaus, the biggest city in the Brazilian Amazon, and one of those hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
Megachurch that hosted Trump warned of ‘consumer fraud’ investigation over claim it could wipe-out 99% of coronavirus
The Phoenix megachurch that hosted President Trump this week has received a cease-and-desist letter from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, calling to stop making fraudulent claims about a product they say can wipe out the coronavirus from the air.
As the Phoenix New Times points out, Dream City Church leaders Luke Barnett and Brendon Zastrow claimed that an air system made by Clean Air EXP could clear their 3,000-seat auditorium of the coronavirus.
‘Cruel and bad economics’: Analysis warns devastation will follow if GOP cuts off $600 unemployment boost
"It would be a catastrophe to let these turn off and replace them with nothing."
A leading progressive economist warned Friday that devastating job losses and income cuts will result if Congress bows to President Donald Trump and Republicans in the Senate and lets the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits expire at the end of July.