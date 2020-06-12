COVID-19 pandemic could lead to more than one billion people living in poverty: study

“These findings expose the extent of precarity in developing countries, but also the fragility of poverty reductions to any economic shock.”

The number of people living in poverty around the globe could eventually top one billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers at Kings College London and Australian National University.

Those findings were reported in a study released Friday warning that the pandemic is already reducing the total income of the poorest people in the world by about $500 million per day, provoking fears from experts that the planet will face what The Economist called “The Great Reversal” in which progress on ending poverty is set back by 20 to 30 years.

“Far too little attention is being given to the worsening crisis in developing countries where coronavirus is spreading rapidly and governments grapple with the devastating economic consequences of prolonged shutdowns and the collapse of world trade,” wrote the report’s authors. “Three-quarters of new cases detected every day are in developing countries.”

With the crisis now spreading rapidly in countries including Libya, Pakistan, and Iraq, 80 million to 400 million newly poor people could be living under the global poverty line—earning $1.90 per day or less—by the time the pandemic is over, according to the study, which was published by the U.N. University World Institute for Development Economics Research.

In the worst-case scenario presented by the study, 1.1 billion people will live in extreme poverty as a result of the crisis.

The report bolstered findings released by the World Bank earlier this week, which estimated that at least 71 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the pandemic.

More Global Poverty projections & COVID-19 effect. This time an update with June economic forecast from @WorldBank https://t.co/9pHZ7UpuIX The increase in poverty figures is way higher than initially predicted & it could jump further if the outbreaks persist longer than expected pic.twitter.com/EpsEsYzjJE — José Manuel Roche (@jomroche) June 12, 2020