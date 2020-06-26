Quantcast
Critics slam Mike Pence’s ‘happy garbage talk’ for taking ‘victory lap’ on coronavirus

Published

26 mins ago

on

After a nearly two month absence from the public eye, the heads of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, relegated to the offices of the Dept. of Health and Human Services and kicked off the White House live video feed page, held a press conference.

It did not go well.

Vice President Mike Pence, while acknowledging the very basic of facts, including that over 126,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the U.S. having about 2.5 million cases.

The rest of his facts were the very best of spin and lies, as many on social media charged, like the Vice President saying, “we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward.”

Or, that 34 states across the country are seeing “a measure of stability,” which is false since cases are on the rise in more than half the states. Remember, too, that in other countries, the number of cases have dropped tremendously, while in the US they are increasing to numbers higher than ever before.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale did an excellent job in real-time. A sampling:

Here’s how some on social media are responding:

