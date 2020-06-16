Czech sculptor creates 3D-printed floating house

The design of the house, which can be printed in two days, was inspired by a single-celled creature known as a protozoa, he says.

As an added attraction, Trpak plans to turn the abode into a floating garden, with plants covering its roof and outside walls.

The simple 43-square meter (51.4 square yards) floor plan includes a living room with kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom.

“3D houses will adapt to the people or the countryside. The robot doesn’t care about the shape of the curve,” Trpak said to the hum of a mechanic hand with a nozzle patiently piling up layer after layer of concrete strips.

“The house is intended as a leisure-time house to stand in the countryside, ideally for a couple or a small family,” added Trpak, who drew inspiration from 3D-printed housing projects in the Netherlands.

– ‘Trial and error’ –

To finance the project, dubbed the “Protozoan”, its creators have teamed up with a Czech building society.

“This one is pretty expensive because it’s a prototype and we needed many tests…. But the second generation should cost around three million (Czech) crowns (112,600 euros; $127,500) and the third generation may cost about half of that amount,” Trpak said.

When the robot is done, the concrete bedroom and bathroom modules will be attached to a wooden core with large windows and completed with a wooden roof.

The house will then be transported to Prague, installed on a pontoon and displayed on the Vltava river in Prague’s broader centre for two months.

“We didn’t have a plot of land to place it on, and anyway, to do that, you need a building permit and that takes up to two years” to secure, said Trpak.

“But if you float it on a river, you only need consent from the navigation body, which is much faster.”

Trpak said the construction had not been trouble-free as the concrete is sensitive to temperature changes.

“When it’s very warm it hardens faster, when it’s cold it hardens more slowly so now we’re adding warm water from a boiler,” he added as the weather changed for the worse.

“We keep researching and developing. It’s a process of trial and error.”

© 2020 AFP