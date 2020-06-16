Czech sculptor creates 3D-printed floating house
A Czech sculptor has teamed up with a group of architects to create a 3D-printed house prototype that could become a holiday home for the future.
The house is being printed from special concrete in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice and is planned to float on the Vltava river in Prague in August.
“I dare say it’s the first-ever floating 3D-printed building in the world,” sculptor Michal Trpak, the mastermind behind the project, told AFP.
The design of the house, which can be printed in two days, was inspired by a single-celled creature known as a protozoa, he says.
As an added attraction, Trpak plans to turn the abode into a floating garden, with plants covering its roof and outside walls.
The simple 43-square meter (51.4 square yards) floor plan includes a living room with kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom.
“3D houses will adapt to the people or the countryside. The robot doesn’t care about the shape of the curve,” Trpak said to the hum of a mechanic hand with a nozzle patiently piling up layer after layer of concrete strips.
“The house is intended as a leisure-time house to stand in the countryside, ideally for a couple or a small family,” added Trpak, who drew inspiration from 3D-printed housing projects in the Netherlands.
– ‘Trial and error’ –
To finance the project, dubbed the “Protozoan”, its creators have teamed up with a Czech building society.
“This one is pretty expensive because it’s a prototype and we needed many tests…. But the second generation should cost around three million (Czech) crowns (112,600 euros; $127,500) and the third generation may cost about half of that amount,” Trpak said.
When the robot is done, the concrete bedroom and bathroom modules will be attached to a wooden core with large windows and completed with a wooden roof.
The house will then be transported to Prague, installed on a pontoon and displayed on the Vltava river in Prague’s broader centre for two months.
“We didn’t have a plot of land to place it on, and anyway, to do that, you need a building permit and that takes up to two years” to secure, said Trpak.
“But if you float it on a river, you only need consent from the navigation body, which is much faster.”
Trpak said the construction had not been trouble-free as the concrete is sensitive to temperature changes.
“When it’s very warm it hardens faster, when it’s cold it hardens more slowly so now we’re adding warm water from a boiler,” he added as the weather changed for the worse.
“We keep researching and developing. It’s a process of trial and error.”
© 2020 AFP
Behind troop cut, bitter spite between Trump and Merkel
President Donald Trump has clashed with plenty of US allies. But toward German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he appears to hold special enmity.
Trump's abrupt announcement that he will reduce US troops in Germany by half to 25,000 -- a decision that has brought concern across NATO -- is the culmination of mounting tensions between the leaders of the Western alliance's two most populous nations.
Trump called Germany a "delinquent" to NATO -- a reference to its failure to meet a target of spending two percent of GDP on defense -- and said, "they treat us very badly on trade."
The latest episode came after Merkel, a scientist before entering politics who acted early on the coronavirus pandemic, snubbed Trump's plan to convene the Group of Seven leaders in Washington this month.
Czech sculptor creates 3D-printed floating house
A Czech sculptor has teamed up with a group of architects to create a 3D-printed house prototype that could become a holiday home for the future.
The house is being printed from special concrete in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice and is planned to float on the Vltava river in Prague in August.
"I dare say it's the first-ever floating 3D-printed building in the world," sculptor Michal Trpak, the mastermind behind the project, told AFP.
The design of the house, which can be printed in two days, was inspired by a single-celled creature known as a protozoa, he says.
Breaking Banner
Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t
Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-OH)
"Let's be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It's only been a question of who it's intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer," said Brown. "Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, 'Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'"