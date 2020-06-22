Quantcast
Damning supercut shows Trump’s disorienting attacks on aides he once publicly lauded

1 min ago

Many of the people President Donald Trump once praised are now people he attacks and demonizes, from former National Security Adviser John Bolton to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. And when former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” recently, the host played for her a video that shows how badly Trump has flip-flopped when it comes to some people who used to serve in his administration.

In the video, Trump is seen praising Bolton, Tillerson and others only to turn around and disparage them. The president is also seen exalting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “a man of integrity, a man of principle and a man of total, utter resolve” in February 2017 — only to insist, on May 24, “Jeff Sessions was a disaster as attorney general…. He’s not mentally qualified to be attorney general.”

Responding to the video, Whitman — a Never Trump Republican — told Melber, “He has absolutely no loyalty to anybody…. Why anybody would go into this administration, I don’t know — because you don’t get, really, to help with any policy at all. It’s whatever the president wants…. He has no hesitation about cutting the legs out from under you the next day. It’s really distressing because it sends a message to the world that we’re not on solid ground in this country anymore. We’re not the country to look up to for leadership.”

Whitman served as governor of New Jersey from 1994-2001 before becoming administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush. In her 2005 book, “It’s My Party Too: The Battle for the Heart of the GOP and the Future of America,” Whitman was highly critical of the prominence that far-right Christian fundamentalists and social conservatives had come to enjoy in her party.


‘How to empty seat’: comedian Sarah Cooper trolls Trump over Tulsa attendance in new video

39 mins ago

June 22, 2020

On Monday, comedian and Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper posted a new video mocking President Donald Trump over his attendance at Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As in her previous videos, Cooper — gesticulating wildly — dubbed the president's voice over her own mouth moving, discussing the campaign's belief that 1 million people had signed up for the event.

In the end, the stadium contained just over 6,000 people, and the campaign was forced to take down the overflow area outside the stadium that they had planned to hold an excess crowd that did not exist.

Fox News anchor responds to Trump’s Twitter criticism: ‘Thanks for watching, Mr. President’

45 mins ago

June 22, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday was apparently preoccupied with Fox News coverage of his administration.

Trump sent two tweets complaining about Fox News coverage that were sent more than 15 minutes apart.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1275195625798348800

It was odd for Trump to claim the battle had been won when he repeatedly promised voters that Mexico would pay for his wall, which did not happen. It was also false for him to say Democrats have given in.

As the Lincoln Project noted, Trump is bragging about 212 miles across a 1,954 mile border.

2020 Election

‘All eyes on Kentucky’ trends nationwide — one day before key primary to see who takes on Mitch McConnell

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

One day before Kentucky's Democratic Party primary, all eyes are the the Bluegrass State.

On Twitter, the hashtag #AllEyesOnKentucky trended nationwide before the vote, with many people worried about voter suppression after the Kentucky shut down thousands of polling places.

In Jefferson County, home to Louisville, there will be a single polling place for over 600,000 voters.

But it is not just the questions about voter suppression that have drawn attention to the state, there is also a major policy split among the two leading Democrats running to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the general election.

