Damning supercut shows Trump’s disorienting attacks on aides he once publicly lauded

Many of the people President Donald Trump once praised are now people he attacks and demonizes, from former National Security Adviser John Bolton to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. And when former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” recently, the host played for her a video that shows how badly Trump has flip-flopped when it comes to some people who used to serve in his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Trump is seen praising Bolton, Tillerson and others only to turn around and disparage them. The president is also seen exalting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “a man of integrity, a man of principle and a man of total, utter resolve” in February 2017 — only to insist, on May 24, “Jeff Sessions was a disaster as attorney general…. He’s not mentally qualified to be attorney general.”

Responding to the video, Whitman — a Never Trump Republican — told Melber, “He has absolutely no loyalty to anybody…. Why anybody would go into this administration, I don’t know — because you don’t get, really, to help with any policy at all. It’s whatever the president wants…. He has no hesitation about cutting the legs out from under you the next day. It’s really distressing because it sends a message to the world that we’re not on solid ground in this country anymore. We’re not the country to look up to for leadership.”

Whitman served as governor of New Jersey from 1994-2001 before becoming administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush. In her 2005 book, “It’s My Party Too: The Battle for the Heart of the GOP and the Future of America,” Whitman was highly critical of the prominence that far-right Christian fundamentalists and social conservatives had come to enjoy in her party.

