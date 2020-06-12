Dave Chappelle’s Netflix monologue rips conservatives for portraying George Floyd as a ‘criminal’
Comedian Dave Chappelle this week addressed the killing of George Floyd in a 27-minute monologue released by Netflix on Thursday night.
In the monologue, Chappelle takes various media personalities to task for their coverage of Floyd’s killing, including CNN’s Don Lemon, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, and right-wing activist Candace Owens.
In one part, Chappelle takes Lemon to task for asking more celebrities to speak up about Floyd.
“[Lemon] expects me to step into the streets and talk over the work these people are doing?” he says. “Ask me: Do you want to see a celebrity right now? Do we give a f*ck what Ja Rule thinks?… No, this is the streets talking right now.”
The comedian also slammed Owens for “trying to convince white America” to not worry about Floyd’s killing “because he’s a criminal anyway.”
And he targeted Ingraham for telling NBA star LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” and stop talking about politics.
“The b*tch told my friend to shut up and dribble,” he said. “My friend is the best at something, and this b*tch is not the best at anything — she’s a regular-ass white b*tch with a platform.”
Watch the full special below.
