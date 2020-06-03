Quantcast
DC cop explains why it was so important for him to kneel with protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

Officer Carlton Wilhoit scrolled through social media posts before he went to work on Sunday reading many anti-police statements.

As the Washington Post describes it, he suited up and went to work as protesters continued to surround the White House. He, along with his colleagues, were standing in the middle of 16th Street with a crowd of about 60 protesters implored him, “kneel for us.” He said he knew he had to.

“For me, kneeling was the right thing to do,” the young officer told the Post. “At the end of the day, I’m black first. If I were to lose my job today or tomorrow, or if I were to choose a different career path, one thing that would still remain when I take this uniform off is I’m a black man.”

“In that moment, it wasn’t about kneeling to appease anybody,” he continued. “I was kneeling because I wanted to show my people I’m with them in solidarity. … It would have ate me up if those protesters were like, ‘Kneel with us, kneel with us,’ and I said, ‘No.’ It would have ate me up.”

The photos that have given hope to many have been the scores of police joining hands with protesters, fist-bumping, hugging, kneeling and police solidarity with fists stretched toward the sky.

“The fact that some officers were willing to do that means there is a trend, a hopeful trend,” said former cop and city attorney Michael Tobin. “To an outside observer those might seem little steps. From my perspective, those are huge, significant steps forward.”

Read the full story at the Washington Post.


WATCH: Armed federal officers swarm clergy as they hold vigil for George Floyd

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On Wednesday, clergy with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington held a vigil for George Floyd — only to be surrounded by armed federal officers from a number of different agencies.

Images and video were captured by WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez.

Watch below:

You can’t get anywhere near Lafayette Park today since police expanded their perimeter. There are national guard and what look like federal corrections officers blocking 16th street, but about half these guys don’t have visible insignia or badges. pic.twitter.com/U1KtRnSpVj

‘There is great distrust of the entire system’: CNN reporter says protesters want the Hennepin attorney to resign

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Miguel Marquez reported that while Minnesota civil rights activists will approve of the upgraded charges against the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, they also want accountability for Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney who initially declined to charge every officer.

"Those protesters will be pleased, absolutely happy to hear these charges have now been brought, but they will want more," said Marquez. "Specifically, they do want the County Attorney, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney, who initially had this case and then turned it over to the attorney general, they want him to resign. They're also upset with the governor and his handling of it."

White House deletes false tweet claiming security barrier at Jewish community centre are weapons from ‘antifa and professional anarchists’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

This Wednesday, the White House tweeted out a video promoting a conspiracy theory that claims antifa and other leftist factions were leaving pallets of bricks and rocks at protest hot spots for rioters to use. According to one tweet, a portion of the video actually shows anti-ramming security barriers outside the Chabad Jewish community centre in Sherman Oaks, California -- not rocks being left on the sidewalk to be used as weapons, as the White House claimed.

