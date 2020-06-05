Quantcast
DC mayor trolls Trump by lighting ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza: ‘We turned on the night light for him’

Published

1 min ago

on

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser trolled President Donald Trump on Friday by illuminating the giant “Black Lives Matter” sign she had painted outside the White House.

The art exhibit is so large that it can be seen from space.


2020 Election

It’s Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Associate Press reports former VP has clinched the DNC nomination

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The 2020 general election campaign between two top parties has unofficially been set.

"Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest," the AP reported Friday. "The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday."

Breaking Banner

Trump retweets right-wing video attacking George Floyd’s character — hours after calling it a ‘great day’ for Floyd

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video from right-wing commentator Glenn Beck, which appeared to question the wisdom of calling George Floyd a "hero" — and concurring with Black GOP commentator Candace Owens, who said it "sickens me" he is being "held up as a martyr."

Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JCJWEFYZww

— David Gura (@davidgura) June 6, 2020

2020 Election

Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant vows a ‘robot army’ will replace police if he is elected president

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Former Major League Baseball MVP Jose Canseco is considering a presidential bid.

Canseco, the author of the tell-all book titled Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, was a contestant during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice when President Donald Trump hosted the reality TV show.

Here are some of Conseco's recent political tweets:

The volcano has erupted our political system is a total failure our criminal justice system has always been a total failure

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

