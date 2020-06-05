DC mayor trolls Trump by lighting ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza: ‘We turned on the night light for him’
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser trolled President Donald Trump on Friday by illuminating the giant “Black Lives Matter” sign she had painted outside the White House.
You have done an amazing job…Kudos to you Mayor👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/WRJ3Ql1Bvf
— okourgiantakis 🇨🇦🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@okourgiantakis) June 6, 2020
The art exhibit is so large that it can be seen from space.
— Planet (@planetlabs) June 5, 2020
