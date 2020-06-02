Quantcast
Connect with us

DC’s football team blasted for tweet against racism: ‘They’re called the Washington PR Stunts now’

Published

51 mins ago

on

- Commentary

In a startling moment of tone-deaf responses, the Washington Redskins took part in the #BlackOutTuesday posts, where many showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters marching to stop police brutality of people of color. Given the racist history of Redskins owner Dan Snyder and the protests over the team’s name, some are calling it another example of failed PR stunts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Teams with racial slurs for names should really sit out racism protests,” explained user Dennis Perkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA TODAY in May 2013. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

“Snyder continues to insist Washington’s nickname “honors” Native Americans, and he cherry picks polls and surveys to find those that bolster his argument. But the height of privilege – and by privilege, I mean that enjoyed by white people, particularly white men – is thinking you can tell minorities or disadvantaged people what is and isn’t offensive to them,” wrote columnist Nancy Armour in 2018.

You can see the other comments from people explaining why it wasn’t a smart move below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s determination to quell protest crowd backfires as DC marchers grow larger

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Marchers walking south on 16th Street grew progressively larger as they filled the roads and sidewalks Tuesday.

President Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard Monday as Park Police and Washington, DC PD members joined the mass of officers attempting to clear the streets.

https://twitter.com/alexisgoldstein/status/1267928963072000002

It didn't work.

"This crowd is massive today and is spread around a bunch of downtown streets. Lots of people I’ve spoken to say this is their first day protesting, with some saying the overwhelming force used to clear folks last night motivated them to come speak out in person," said MSNBC's Garrett Haake.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts fear a severe threat to free speech posed by new surveillance tech unleashed by police at protests

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Research has consistently found that the militarization of police causes more civilian deaths and targets black communities. Hence, the appearance of military drones over Minneapolis, to monitor protests over the murder of George Floyd, seems especially galling.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Citizens are not the enemy’: Ex-Chair of Joint Chiefs rips Trump for politicizing the military

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Atlantic, former admiral and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen laid into President Donald Trump for turning the military on the American people.

"It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel—including members of the National Guard—forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president's visit outside St. John's Church," wrote Mullen. "I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump's leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image