DC’s football team blasted for tweet against racism: ‘They’re called the Washington PR Stunts now’

In a startling moment of tone-deaf responses, the Washington Redskins took part in the #BlackOutTuesday posts, where many showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters marching to stop police brutality of people of color. Given the racist history of Redskins owner Dan Snyder and the protests over the team’s name, some are calling it another example of failed PR stunts.

“Teams with racial slurs for names should really sit out racism protests,” explained user Dennis Perkins.

“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA TODAY in May 2013. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

“Snyder continues to insist Washington’s nickname “honors” Native Americans, and he cherry picks polls and surveys to find those that bolster his argument. But the height of privilege – and by privilege, I mean that enjoyed by white people, particularly white men – is thinking you can tell minorities or disadvantaged people what is and isn’t offensive to them,” wrote columnist Nancy Armour in 2018.

You can see the other comments from people explaining why it wasn’t a smart move below:

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

imagine posting about racial equality when your name is the redskins https://t.co/4h6ix8yxXe — manny (@mannyfidel) June 2, 2020

Now the redskins have something to say about racism https://t.co/MFHIuMZ2As — Kyle 'antifa colonel' 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 2, 2020

Ah, good to know that racism won’t be tolerated by the Washington.. *checks notes* Redskins pic.twitter.com/c6KADCStiT — SpongeBob.. At Night! (@spongefacts_alt) June 2, 2020

No one: The WASHINGTON REDSKINS: We think racism is bad pic.twitter.com/H6C2EmongC — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) June 2, 2020

The Washington Redskins. The Washington Redskins. The Washington fucking REDSKINS. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/THkbXf7NiR — Tom Pringle (@PedroiasFace) June 2, 2020

you've gotta be shitting me with this — Heather Kelleher (@hkell21) June 2, 2020

Uh….this tweet is going to cause a worldwide irony shortage. cc: @gminks — Scott Smith (Stop touching Your Face) (@stampergr) June 2, 2020

They're called the Washington PR Stunts now — blessed are the cheesemakers (@quesador) June 2, 2020

It is, they just don't realize it. — A Republic, if you can keep it (@GlennMorin10) June 2, 2020

thank you, washington racial slurs, for standing against racism — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 2, 2020

You have a racist nickname and logo. Start there. — Laurence “lock it all down, test and trace” Lewis (@RealTurkana) June 2, 2020

Still waiting for Twitter to respond to my report of your racist-ass account and avi. — President Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) June 2, 2020

Come the fuck ON — ah! a fellow gamer, i see (@coolgoku13) June 2, 2020

Change your name, racists — Monsieree de Castro (@monsieree) June 2, 2020

You're literally called the Washington Redskins — der zauberer (@GhostofJSBach) June 2, 2020

Racists Against Racism!!!! — Maybe: Shrimp Boi ✨🦐✨ (@geoffwithasword) June 2, 2020