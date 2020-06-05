‘Deeply disturbing’: New York Supreme Court judge rules protesters can be detained indefinitely
A New York State Supreme Court judge on Thursday rejected a petition seeking the immediate release of hundreds of protesters who had been held by the New York Police Department for more than 24 hours, ruling that extraordinary circumstances justify indefinite detention.
“It is a crisis within a crisis,” wrote Justice James Burke in his ruling. “All writs are denied.”
Burke’s decision was met with alarm by New York lawmakers and activists who immediately condemned the ruling as an unlawful suspension of the right of habeas corpus, which requires the government to justify detention of a person before a court. Hundreds of New Yorkers have been arrested in recent days during mass protests over the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
“The NYPD has no excuses with its 38,000 police officers and the best technology in the world, with all the money they are being given. They have no excuse to not process them in a timely manner.”
—Marlen Bodden, Legal Aid Society
“Civil liberties protect ourselves from governments using ‘crises’ and ’emergencies’ as justification to dismantle our rights,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “This is suspension of habeas corpus, it is unconstitutional, and it is deeply disturbing that both NYPD is seeking it and a judge rubber stamped it.”
The Legal Aid Society (LAS), a non-profit organization that sued (pdf) the NYPD on Tuesday over the prolonged detention of protesters, accused the department of violating New York’s “24 hour arrest-to-arraignment requirement.”
But Burke ultimately agreed with the NYPD’s claim that arraignment delays are justified “because we are in a crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic which prevents live arraignments, which in turn causes virtual arraignments.”
Marlen Bodden, senior staff attorney with LAS, rejected that argument during a court hearing Thursday.
“The NYPD has no excuses with its 38,000 police officers and the best technology in the world, with all the money they are being given,” said Bodden. “They have no excuse to not process them in a timely manner.”
In a tweet late Thursday, LAS said it “strongly” disagrees with Burke’s ruling.
“As of 6 pm tonight, 160 NYers citywide remain in custody 24+ hours after their arrest, which is some progress, but 160 NYers too many,” the group said. “We’ll continue to monitor this situation and we are ready to appeal if necessary.”
Breaking Banner
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of masks intended to shield protesters from COVID-19: report
The U.S. Postal Service told a Black Lives Matter-affiliated group that face masks it sent to protect protesters from the new coronavirus were seized by law enforcement, according to a new report.
The Movement for Black Lives bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of masks they planned to distribute to protesters marching against George Floyd's death and police brutality across the country, HuffPost reported. But the first shipment of 2,000 masks sent from Oakland to Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis never left the state.
Pressure mounts to remove Confederate monuments amid US protests
As protests for racial justice grip the United States, pressure is mounting to take down monuments to the slave-holding Civil War South, with several memorials being dismantled this week and others slated for removal.
Debate over what to do with Confederate symbols has simmered for years and has reached a boiling point with the death of George Floyd, the African-American man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
Floyd's death triggered demonstrations nationwide and some of the anger has been directed at the Confederate monuments seen by many Americans as symbols of a racist legacy.
Activism
Fresno city councilman accuses colleague of ‘bullying and abusive behavior’ over rule mandating COVID-19 masks
During a press conference on Thursday, a Fresno City Council member railed at one his colleagues for a proposal -- since passed -- that would require members to wear masks during meetings.
According to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld he finds the masks -- used to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus -- "uncomfortable" and he feels he is being bullied by fellow Councilmember Miguel Arias.
Addressing the resolution to mandate wearing masks, Bredefeld told reporters that Arias, "Put on the agenda was it just the latest example of a pattern for him that includes bullying, abusive, belligerent and bullying behavior."