‘Denial and dismissiveness’: NYT reports ‘Trump’s mishandling of the virus presents a threat to his re-election’
President Donald Trump’s failures in responding to the coronavirus pandemic are threatening his 2020 reelection efforts, The New York Times reported Friday evening.
“In the past week, President Trump hosted an indoor campaign rally for thousands of cheering, unmasked supporters even as a deadly virus spread throughout the country. He began easing up on restrictions that had been in place at the White House since Washington instituted a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus in March, and he invited the president of Poland to a day of meetings. Then, on Thursday, he flew to Wisconsin to brag about an economic recovery that he said was just around the corner,” the newspaper reported.
“But by Friday, it was impossible to fully ignore the fact that the pandemic the White House has for weeks insisted was winding down has done just the opposite,” The Times reported. “The rising numbers in Texas, Florida and Arizona made that clear, as well as the reality that those are all states where the president and his Republican allies had urged people to return to normal.”
Vice President Mike Pence and the coronavirus task force held their first briefing in two months.
“The return of the televised task force news conference — at which reporters were limited to only a handful of questions — revived the deep disconnect between Washington and the states where local officials spent Friday sounding the alarm and, in some cases, halting the reopening that Mr. Trump has so often encouraged,” the newspaper reported. “Taken together, it was grim news about a pandemic that is still a threat to the public’s health, the nation’s economy and the president’s political future.”
“At a time when his poll numbers now call into question whether he can win a second term in November, Mr. Trump faces the prospect that his efforts to boost the economy by shrugging off the virus have backfired. Rather than head into the summer with a country on the mend, the president will be forced to explain how his response to the coronavirus contributed to a resurgence of it that may force some Americans back into a painful shutdown,” the newspaper explained.
It has all been part of a pattern.
“All spring, Mr. Trump expressed his impatience and annoyance with the social distancing measures that various states, and his own aides, were taking,” The Times noted. “He showed some concern when his personal valet, who serves his food, was diagnosed with the coronavirus and Mr. Pence’s press secretary tested positive. But since then, Mr. Trump has maintained a posture of denial and dismissiveness.”
Reporter tests positive for coronavirus — after covering Trump’s controversial Tulsa rally: report
An Oklahoma reporter has tested positive for COVID-19 after covering President Donald Trump's controversial rally in Tulsa.
"Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said he was notified Friday of his positive diagnosis," the Associated Press reported. "Monies said he was inside the rally for about 6 hours on Saturday at the BOK Center and that he wore a mask and mostly practiced social distancing, except for when he went to the concourse to get a snack. He said he was never close to the president."
Trump’s presidency is a symbol of the last gasp of white supremacy
When President Donald Trump first began talking about ending “chain migration” in 2017, media outlets pointed out that his own parents-in-law had likely obtained lawful permanent residency through their daughter Melania—a naturalized U.S. citizen. At the same time that Trump was ranting on Twitter, “CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!” his wife’s parents were in the process of becoming U.S. citizens after five years as so-called “green card” holders.