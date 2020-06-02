Quantcast
Denver cop under investigation for ‘let’s start a riot’ Instagram post

A Denver police officer is under investigation after he posted a photo of himself wearing riot gear on Instagram along with the caption, “Let’s start a riot.”

The Denver Channel reports that Denver police officer Tommy McClay and the two other officers shown in his Instagram photo have been reassigned and will no longer be handling anti-police brutality protests after the image went viral on Reddit.

McClay’s Instagram account has also since been deleted.

“After the photo was shared on social media, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen ordered an internal affairs investigation into the matter,” The Denver Channel reports.

The other two officers in McClay’s photo have not been publicly identified.


