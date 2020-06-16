Dick Cheney’s cardiologist accuses Trump of ‘criminal endangerment’ in Tulsa just to get a photo-op
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner — a longtime White House medical adviser and former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist — condemned President Donald Trump for insisting on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
“What would you tell the president if you were advising him about what he’s doing in Tulsa?” asked host Erin Burnett.
“I would tell him what he’s doing in Tulsa is criminal endangerment,” said Reiner. “He’s intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring deadly virus just for a photo-op. He’s risking the health of people for a photo-op. We’ve seen this before. We saw this last week in Lafayette Park, in my hometown here in D.C.”
“The president needs a lot of people. He wants the photo-op and he doesn’t really care what happens to the people who attend his rally,” said Reiner. “I’m begging the people in Tulsa, don’t go to this. Watch on the television. You’ll be safe at home. Do not go.”
Watch below:
