Did Trump ignore governors talking about reopening the economy to tweet his thoughts on China?

President Donald Trump was seen looking at his phone during a White House roundtable with governors about reopening the economy.

Governors Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK) were among those in attendance.

“America’s small businesses are the backbone of our nation and as we continue opening up America again, millions of small businesses are at the forefront of our great comeback. President Trump has taken unprecedented actions to ensure America’s small businesses have the support they need,” the White House said in a statement hyping the event.

Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller noted Trump checking his phone during the event.

Moments later, a tweet showed up on Trump’s account with the president’s thoughts on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump is seen typing on his phone as he participates in a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House. pic.twitter.com/IA4WDHvenZ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 18, 2020