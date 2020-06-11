Disney eyes July restart for California theme parks
Disneyland in California announced plans Wednesday to reopen next month — but at “significantly limited” capacity, and with no opportunities to hug Mickey Mouse or high-five Donald Duck for the time being.
Under the plans — which still require government approval — the resort near Los Angeles, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, would welcome visitors back beginning July 17.
Disneyland is the world’s second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but it closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.
The move comes on the heels of the successful reopening of Shanghai Disneyland last month, and follows a similar timetable to the restart of Disney World in Florida, which has already received government approval.
Theme parks provide a significant portion of the Mouse House’s revenue. Last month, Disney said the division’s quarterly operating income fell 58 percent from a year earlier, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the California parks reopen, all guests will need to book reservations in advance, and social distancing measures mean no parades or “nighttime spectaculars” until a later date.
“While character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests,” Disney said in a statement.
Hotels at the site would reopen the following week under the scheme.
The plans were unveiled as calls on social media and a Change.org petition grew for Disney’s parks to rebrand their “Splash Mountain” rides.
The popular log flumes are based on the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South” — a movie long accused of peddling racist tropes about the post-Civil War South, and never released on home video in the United States.
COVID-19
Exhausted Indian doctors fear virus crisis has only begun
Doctors in one of India's top private hospitals shuffle through the intensive care unit wearing full protective suits. Every bed is occupied by coronavirus patients, and fear is building that the worst is still to come.
"We don't know when this is going to peak," Dr Deven Juneja told AFP during a pause from his rounds at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, as heart monitors beeped throughout the ward.
"All of us are hoping for the best, but we are mentally and physically prepared for the worst."
Indian authorities have in recent days been loosening their months-long lockdown on people movement that had been aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
COVID-19
Confirmed US coronavirus cases surpass 2 million mark
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped 2 million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the latest count from the university, based in Baltimore, Maryland.
Breaking Banner
Fighting COVID and police brutality, medical teams take to streets to treat protesters
Amid clouds of choking tear gas, booming flash-bang grenades and other other “riot control agents,” volunteer medics plunged into street protests over the past weeks to help the injured — sometimes rushing to the front lines as soon as their hospital shifts ended.
Known as “street medics,” these unorthodox teams of nursing students, veterinarians, doctors, trauma surgeons, security guards, ski patrollers, nurses, wilderness EMTs and off-the-clock ambulance workers poured water — not milk — into the eyes of tear-gassed protesters. They stanched bleeding wounds and plucked disoriented teenagers from clouds of gas, entering dangerous corners where on-duty emergency health responders may fear to go.