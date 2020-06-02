‘Disturbing’ video shows NY riot cops tackling black man from behind as he is interviewed by local news outlet
During protests in Buffalo, New York, this Monday, an incident was caught on video showing police tackle a peaceful protester as a local news crew broadcasted live.
As Miles Carter spoke to a news crew with his hands symbolically in the air, a contingent of riot police approached him from behind and violently tackled him to the ground while swinging their batons at the news crew.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch the video below:
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: