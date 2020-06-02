Quantcast
'Disturbing' video shows NY riot cops tackling black man from behind as he is interviewed by local news outlet

Published

1 min ago

on

During protests in Buffalo, New York, this Monday, an incident was caught on video showing police tackle a peaceful protester as a local news crew broadcasted live.

As Miles Carter spoke to a news crew with his hands symbolically in the air, a contingent of riot police approached him from behind and violently tackled him to the ground while swinging their batons at the news crew.

Watch the video below:


