#Djokovid: tennis star mauled over coronavirus ‘horror show’
World number one Novak Djokovic was widely condemned on Wednesday for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.
The Serbian star said he was “deeply sorry” in an unstinting apology for the now-cancelled Adria Tour, where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in front of thousands of fans.
However, criticism was swift and heavy, with many voicing concerns over attempts to restart professional tournaments in August, including the US Open Grand Slam is which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the Adria Tour, where players embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub.
“I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm,” Djokovic, 33, said in a statement. His wife Jelena also tested positive after attending the “philanthropic” tour in the once war-torn Balkans.
As the mocking hashtag #Djokovid circulated online, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, so often in the crosshairs for his own on-court indiscretions, said the incident was pure “stupidity”.
“Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ — this takes the cake,” tweeted the world number 40.
Britain’s Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who has known Djokovic since their junior days, said: “I don’t think it has been a great look for tennis.”
“In hindsight, it’s not something that should have gone ahead,” Murray told reporters.
“It’s not surprising how many people have tested positive after seeing some of the images of the players’ party and the kids’ day. There was no social distancing in place.
“Some people have said maybe this has put the US Open in doubt –- which it may well do. But the measures and the protocols they have in place at the USTA (United States Tennis Association) are different to Serbia and Croatia. No fans for a start.”
– PR disaster –
Djokovic is unbeaten this year, a run that includes winning his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but COVID-19 has been a public relations disaster for the eccentric Serb.
Even before the Adria Tour, he was criticized for breaking lockdown rules to train in Spain, and he then raised eyebrows by insisting he wouldn’t be prepared to vaccinate against the coronavirus.
Djokovic also described limits on players’ entourages at the US Open as “extreme” and “impossible”, again putting him at odds with much of public opinion.
His latest misstep has caused some to question his presidency of the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals, or men’s tour) Player Council, which advises the ATP board.
Tennis has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions because it is a global circuit with players from all over the world.
“I think there’s a lot of his peer group who are scratching their heads,” celebrated coach Paul Annacone told Tennis.com.
“I was totally anxiety-ridden and very disappointed because the restart, or the reimagining of how we can start (tennis) is just about eight weeks away. And with all these opportunities to try to start in a progression, to me, it felt like they skipped about 15 steps.”
Martina Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, tweeted: “Yikes… this is not good and it’s a pattern… What now, US Open? Roland Garros? We have a lot of work to do.”
Brazil’s Bruno Soares, a doubles player who sits on the Player Council, called the Adria Tour a “horror show”, while ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said it was a lesson for other tournaments.
“It’s a little bit like when you tell your kids when they try to learn to ride the bike to wear the helmet,” Gaudenzi said. “It’s ‘no, no, no’.”
“And they ride the bike, they fall, and then they wear the helmet.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
James Mattis warns Americans to wear a mask in PSA: Coronavirus ‘is not going away on its own’
On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump's former Secretary of Defense, ex-Marine General James Mattis, urged the American people to follow pandemic guidelines in a new public service announcement.
"Hello neighbors, I'm Jim Mattis," he begins in the clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday by the city of Richland, Washington. "I'm here to talk about that nasty little virus, COVID."
Mattis warned that the virus "is not going away on its own" and concluded, "Let's wear those face coverings and let's work together on this to beat COVID."
Breaking Banner
Ex-Palm Beach County mayor roasts residents who think face mask rules are a ‘Constitutional crisis’
Melissa McKinlay, the former mayor of Palm Beach County and current Palm Beach County commissioner, mocked protesters who screamed at her during a public vote to mandate wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While appearing on CNN, McKinlay said that many of the people who complained that wearing masks infringed on their personal freedoms have no idea what actual government oppression is.
"Their argument is, this is some sort of Constitutional crisis," she said. "Let me just say, a Constitutional crisis is voter suppression. It's discrimination based on race. It's not trying to address a public health epidemic by asking people to wear masks to curb the spread of this virus. If you want to make this a Constitutional crisis, let's talk about the 120,000-plus dead Americans who are no longer able to pursue their happiness."
Breaking Banner
‘Ridiculous — it defies logic’: CNN’s Gupta aghast at Trump’s mask-free indoor Arizona rally
CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta found himself at a loss for words when asked about President Donald Trump's Tuesday afternoon rally inside of an Arizona megachurch where participants weren't even required to wear face masks.