DOJ files civil lawsuit against John Bolton to block release of tell-all book on Trump administration
The United State of America has filed a lawsuit against former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
The lawsuit seeks to block Bolton from “compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information.
The book, titled The Room Where It Happened is scheduled to be released on June 23.
DOJ has filed its lawsuit against John Bolton. It begins: "This is a civil action by the United States to prevent Defendant John R. Bolton … from compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information."
— Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) June 16, 2020
The lawsuit also asks a judge to order that "all monies, gains, profits, royalties, and other advantages that Defendant and his agents" receive from the book be placed in "a constructive trust for the benefit of the United States."
— Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) June 16, 2020
This is NOT an injunction. So either DOJ/WH reconsidered or misled everyone what they planned. This is routine Breach of Contract lawsuit. First time I've ever seen Govt sue before book actually published. #Bolton is in world of legal trouble.
But the book WILL be published. https://t.co/KJzAutCH4N
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 16, 2020
Yes – Bolton's book has already been printed and shipped to distributors – and ABC has already taped an interview with him about it. I expect reporters will obtain copies of the book in the next day or two. https://t.co/lDY5hIUS3J
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 16, 2020