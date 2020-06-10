Don’t let right-wingers like Candace Owens dictate how we feel about George Floyd
Minutes before he encountered police on a Minneapolis street, George Floyd was just another flawed human being. To some, he was even less than that because he was black.Nothing about him — not the way he looked or the way he carried himself — offered a clue that he could become one of the biggest social justice symbols of our time. Few would have noticed this large black man, wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and sweatpants, walking toward them and decided that he was worthy of knowing.In fact, some would have crossed the street to get away from him.But his death transcended his faulty life. …
Breaking Banner
Here’s the real reason Trump is clinging to a bizarre and baseless smear against a hospitalized elderly protester
While some horrible tweets from Donald Trump are surely the result of impulsive decisions made during the president's extensive "executive time" (read: sitting on the toilet, watching Fox News), there's sadly good reason to believe that actual deliberation went into Tuesday's tweet in which Trump smeared Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old peace activist who received a horrible head injury as a result of being pushed by police during a protest in Buffalo, New York.
2020 Election
Trump team’s outreach to black voters is both comical and grounded in delusion
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered one of the greatest self-owns in recent memory. Asked about Utah Sen. Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter protesters, McEnany, who never answers questions directly, bragged about the 8 percent of African-American votes Trump won in 2016, and claimed that Romney had only won the support of 2 percent of blacks in 2012. Of course, this was a lie--Romney's 6 percent was well within the margin of error of Trump's 8 percent four years later. But it was her lack of self-awareness in touting such marginal support from any group of Americans that stood out. Democrats have consistently won 20 percent or more among their worst demographic, white Evangelical Christians.
Breaking Banner
Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac — AND a bumbling idiot
Communities across America are beginning to embrace Indigenous People's Day. Is this an example of political correctness run amok, as conservatives tend to see it? Or, are liberals right in arguing that it's an important acknowledgement that beneath the foundation of our vaunted Western values lie the scorched remains of millions of native Americans?
Allow me to offer a Third Way.
It's true that by modern standards, Christopher Columbus was clearly a genocidal maniac, although his brutality toward indigenous people wasn't all that exceptional in the context of early European colonialism.